The Latest Trend In Telugu Cinema

The Rayalaseema dialect, long confined to stereotypical roles, is making a powerful comeback in Telugu cinema.

IMAGE: Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak in Korean Kanakaraju.

Key Points The Rayalaseema dialect is experiencing an authentic resurgence in Telugu cinema, breaking away from its historical stereotyping as only for villains or comic relief.

Leading actors like Varun Tej, Akhil Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda are actively adopting the dialect, often undergoing extensive training to ensure authenticity.

Filmmakers are now prioritising rooted narratives and diverse genres, moving beyond the old factionist stereotype of Rayalaseema being associated solely with violence.

The Rayalaseema dialect is making a comeback in Telugu cinema, moving away from its historical stereotyping.

For decades, standard Telugu dominated lead roles, while mainstream cinema often restricted regional accents, such as Rayalaseema and Telangana, to villains or comic sidekicks.

The current landscape of Tollywood reflects a major cultural shift, bringing the raw and powerful linguistic flavour of the Seema region to its leading heroes.

Actors Embrace Regional Accents

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali.

Top actors are no longer sticking to neutral accents. Striking examples include Varun Tej showcasing a sharp Rayalaseema dialect in the supernatural horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju and Akhil Akkineni donning a rugged avatar while speaking the native dialect in the rural action drama Lenin.

Filmmakers are now prioritising authentic, rooted narratives over generic city-slicker stories.

Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly undergone extensive linguistic training to perfect the dialect for his highly anticipated period drama Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Historically, when Rayalaseema was portrayed in Telugu cinema, it was associated with bloodshed. The box office success of Telangana-centric films like Fidaa and Dasara seem to have proved to producers that audiences appreciate unfiltered regional authenticity.

Commitment to Authentic Portrayal

IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni in Lenin.

Filmmakers now routinely hire native language consultants to ensure actors deliver flawless regional dialects rather than forced, generic caricatures.

Lenin Director Murali Kishor Abburu is impressed by Akhil Akkineni's determination to master the Rayalaseema accent and body language.

"Akhil is a very sincere and professional actor. To truly understand his character and culture, we conducted workshops before the shoot. He even came to my village, met the local people, observed their lifestyle, and made detailed note," Abburu tells Subhash K Jha.

"That kind of preparation is rare and speaks volumes about his commitment. Since I come from the same region, I have a good command of the dialect and its nuances. During the shoot, I would often perform the lines for him, and he would quickly pick up the rhythm, pronunciation, and expressions. During the dubbing process, we refined the pronunciation even further."

The Lenin director says Akhil was also given recordings of real-life conversations in the dialect.

"Between shooting schedules, I would record conversations between my father and father-in-law and send those recordings to Akhil so he could listen to the natural flow of the dialect and practise it. Akhil treated this role as a challenge. He was determined to get every detail right, and put in tremendous effort to make the character authentic. In the end, all that hard work paid off."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff