The Last Days Of Raj Kapoor

Exactly a month before he passed away on June 2, 1988, Raj Kapoor was presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Award -- the nation's highest honour for cinematic achievement -- by then President Ramaswamy Venkataraman.

Raj Kapoor was only 63 years old, and in failing health.

He developed breathing problems at the event and could not walk up to the stage to receive his award. President Venkataraman had to come to Raj Kapoor's seat and give it to him.

After the awards ceremony, Raj Kapoor was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and passed into the ages there.

Reliving the legend's final moments through Rediff.com's archival images.

Despite poor health, Raj Kapoor decided to fly to New Delhi to receive the award. He arrived in the capital on April 30, two days before the event.

His younger daughter Rima Jain once told Filmfare, 'There was a dust storm in Delhi (on the day he arrived). As soon as the door of the plane opened, he was greeted with a violent gust of wind. Being an asthma patient, it affected his lungs. He attended the function with an oxygen cylinder. Through the function, he was restless.

'He kept pressing my mother's hand hard to show his discomfort.'

When his name was announced, Raj Kapoor could not get up from his seat.

He needed oxygen support, as his breathing worsened.

Since Raj Kapoor could not walk up to the stage to receive the award, the President came to his seat to present it.

After the ceremony, Raj Kapoor was taken AIIMS in an ambulance.

He was put on a ventilator, and several film and political persons came to visit him one last time.

Raj Kapoor's health started failing after the release of his 1985 film, Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He reportedly suffered from bronchial-asthma and had difficulty sleeping.

In his final days, Rima told The Times Of India that her father mostly communicated through his eyes.

Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir Kapoor places flowers on his father's portrait after he passed away.

Photographs: Rediff Archives. Curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com