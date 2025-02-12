The Lady In Aryan Khan's New Series

Kangana's new haircut... Ibrahim looks dashing... Diljit's fashion goals...
After making her debut in Sunny Deol's 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, where the proud papa launched his son Karan Deol, we have seen Sahher Bambba in bit roles in projects like Miranda Brothers and The Empire.
But it appears that she may join the big league with her next rumoured project, Aryan Khan's mega directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood on Netflix. Kill's Lakshya is reportedly cast opposite her.
Plabita Borthakur wears her colours proudly, as she promotes her forthcoming series, Pyaar Testing.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is set to make his acting debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan, looks handsome and suave for in his Dior photoshoot.
'Alag hoon par galat nahi,' says Kajol.
We are digging Kangana Ranaut's short hair look as she gets ready to open her Himachali restaurant The Mountain Story in Manali.
Diljit Dosanjh dishes out fashion goals in a floral co-ord set like a true style icon.
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous, doesn't she?
Ishaan Khatter looks dapper at the Leela Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup final in Jaipur.
Farah Khan reunites with Bigg Boss 18 contestants Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh for a fun evening.
Can you guess who this actress-influencer is?
Hint: She's set to make her international debut with a Korean film.
That's Anushka Sen, who starred in Dil Dosti Dilemma.