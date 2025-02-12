The Lady In Aryan Khan's New Series

Kangana's new haircut... Ibrahim looks dashing... Diljit's fashion goals...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahher Bambba /Instagram

After making her debut in Sunny Deol's 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, where the proud papa launched his son Karan Deol, we have seen Sahher Bambba in bit roles in projects like Miranda Brothers and The Empire.

But it appears that she may join the big league with her next rumoured project, Aryan Khan's mega directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood on Netflix. Kill's Lakshya is reportedly cast opposite her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur wears her colours proudly, as she promotes her forthcoming series, Pyaar Testing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is set to make his acting debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan, looks handsome and suave for in his Dior photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol /Instagram

'Alag hoon par galat nahi,' says Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

We are digging Kangana Ranaut's short hair look as she gets ready to open her Himachali restaurant The Mountain Story in Manali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh dishes out fashion goals in a floral co-ord set like a true style icon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous, doesn't she?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter looks dapper at the Leela Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup final in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan reunites with Bigg Boss 18 contestants Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh for a fun evening.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Can you guess who this actress-influencer is?

Hint: She's set to make her international debut with a Korean film.

That's Anushka Sen, who starred in Dil Dosti Dilemma.