The Hot Bollywood Deal You Need To Know About

'We hope we will have created a world where music for films appeals to fans across the country, across languages and genres.'

IMAGE: Adam Granite, CEO, Africa, Middle East and Asia, Universal Music Group, Farhan Akhtar, Devraj Sanyal, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music India and South Asia, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor to the Maharashtra chief minister. Photograph: Kind courtesy Excel Entertainment/Instagram

Universal Music India, a division of the €11.8 billion Netherlands-based Universal Music Group (UMG), announced that it has entered into an agreement to pick up a significant minority stake in Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The production house is behind films like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy as well as shows such as Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, among others.

Devraj Sanyal, chairman and CEO, India; senior vice-president, strategy, Africa, Middle East and Asia, Universal Music Group, in an e-mail interview with Vanita Kohli-Khandekar, talks about the rationale behind the deal.

What is the nature of the deal and its specifics?

The total valuation of Excel Entertainment in this deal is around Rs 2,400 crore (€257 million). Universal Music India will own 30 per cent of the company across all its businesses.

Together, we hope to create a future sound for film music that will appeal to listeners in the home market, within the diaspora one and beyond that in the mainstream Anglo market.

What does the deal do for Universal? Why now?

This deal allows us to further deliver on pan-Indian and pan-diaspora storytelling. The worlds of music and film have long been closely intertwined and we see this deal as the next step for us in this space.

In three years time, what will this tie-up do for Universal and Excel?

We hope that we will have created a world where music for films appeals to fans across the country, across languages and genres. And, have a fresh way of connecting the artistes, their work, their artistry and the film industry meaningfully.

The idea is to work in a way that's global in its thinking and local in execution.

For a company that positioned itself as the champion of non-film music, why Excel and why film music?

We were really impressed by the founders of Excel. Over the past two decades, they've built up an impressive catalogue of IP (intellectual property). The cultures of UMG and Excel really aligned -- particularly around the values of entrepreneurship, creativity and belief in the potential of the Indian market.

What is India's role in the global scheme of things for UMG and where in that does Excel sit?

India is a vibrant and exciting high-potential market with a significant global diaspora. We are seeing more and more of the domestic repertoire travel globally.

Excel Entertainment sits right in the middle of it all. Our abilities in long-form storytelling are now greatly enhanced by having them in the family.

What are the biggest challenges to growth in the music business in India?

It is to ensure that consumers understand the value of music is a journey. We are moving in the right direction bolstered by an increasing number of breakout stars in India.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff