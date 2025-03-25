The First Thing Rhea Chakraborty Did After Getting A Clean Chit

After the Central Bureau of Investigation gave Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the first thing she did was visit Mumbai's famed Siddhivinayak temple.

Her father Lieutenant Colonel Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik accompanied her.

When Rajput died by suicide in June 2020, fingers were pointed at his then girlfriend Rhea. Despite no evidence linking her to his death, the actress and her brother were taken into custody for several days.

In an interview to Rediff.com, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has clarified that "Rhea took zero money from Sushant Singh Rajput".

Rhea has reflected on her 27 days in jail and spoken about her experience, saying, 'I kind of like the name chudail', referring to the witch hunt that took place immediately after Rajput's death.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com