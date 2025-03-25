HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The First Thing Rhea Chakraborty Did After Getting A Clean Chit

The First Thing Rhea Chakraborty Did After Getting A Clean Chit

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 25, 2025 12:19 IST

x

After the Central Bureau of Investigation gave Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the first thing she did was visit Mumbai's famed Siddhivinayak temple.

Her father Lieutenant Colonel Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik accompanied her.

 

When Rajput died by suicide in June 2020, fingers were pointed at his then girlfriend Rhea. Despite no evidence linking her to his death, the actress and her brother were taken into custody for several days.

In an interview to Rediff.com, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has clarified that "Rhea took zero money from Sushant Singh Rajput".

Rhea has reflected on her 27 days in jail and spoken about her experience, saying, 'I kind of like the name chudail', referring to the witch hunt that took place immediately after Rajput's death.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Rhea Took Zero Money From Sushant Singh Rajput'
'Rhea Took Zero Money From Sushant Singh Rajput'
What Rhea Chakraborty Learnt In Jail
What Rhea Chakraborty Learnt In Jail
Why Rhea's case should send shivers down our spines
Why Rhea's case should send shivers down our spines
Rhea Chakraborty and India's drug of choice
Rhea Chakraborty and India's drug of choice
Just who is Rhea Chakraborty?
Just who is Rhea Chakraborty?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

webstory image 2

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

webstory image 3

10 C-O-O-L Cucumber Recipes

VIDEOS

'They struck suddenly', says local resident after US strike on Sanaa2:42

'They struck suddenly', says local resident after US...

Lalu, Rabri attend Iftar Party at Abdul Bari Siddiqui's residence0:32

Lalu, Rabri attend Iftar Party at Abdul Bari Siddiqui's...

Rani Mukerji arrives at Anil Kapoor's house party1:08

Rani Mukerji arrives at Anil Kapoor's house party

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD