IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi in and as Gandhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Hansal Mehta's Gandhi is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

This is the first Indian OTT series ever to be invited to TIFF's prestigious showcase for long-form storytelling.

"It's a big milestone and a matter of pride for us to represent India in the world forum. It is India's first series to be showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival," Pratik Gandhi, who plays Gandhi, tells Subhash K Jha.

"It's a complete 'made in India for the world' series. It's even more special for me as it's my first ever screen collaboration with my wife Bhamini, who is playing Kasturba. Our hearts are full of gratitude."

Director Hansal Mehta posts on Instagram, 'Honored. Humbled. Grateful. The World Premiere of our absolute labour of love Gandhi at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF's very carefully curated Primetime slate!​'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff