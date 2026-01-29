The Film That's Giving Dhurandhar Competition

'People are watching Gujarati films along with these huge films. I still can't process it.'

IMAGE: A scene from Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ankit Sakhiya

Gujarati film Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate begins with a man named Laalo, who is stuck physically, emotionally and spiritually. Trapped inside a farmhouse with no clear way out, he tries to use logic, intelligence and survival instinct to escape.

But as the days pass, the story takes an unexpected turn. God himself appears, in the form of Lord Krishna, forcing Laalo to confront a bigger question than how to escape: Why is he stuck in the first place?

Initially released only in Gujarati, the film caused such a buzz that it was then dubbed in Hindi and re-released to reach a wider audience. Today, the low-budget, regional film is a part of the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) club.

Behind this unlikely phenomenon is 29-year-old director Ankit Sakhiya, whose own journey mirrors the concept of the film: Stubborn belief, long odds and a refusal to quit.

In a candid chat with Rishika Shah/Rediff, Ankit opens up about his challenging journey, saying, "When you have nothing left, you have no choice but to make it work. That is what pumps you."

Lord Krishna Enters The Scene

When Ankit first imagined Laalo, there was no God in it.

"At first, the concept was just that a man is stuck and how he escapes using his brain,"; he says.

But while writing, something deeper emerged.

"There is always a point in a person's life when you feel the existence of a higher power. It is said that where a man loses his sensibilities is where the power of God begins."

That is when Lord Krishna entered the story, not as a distant, divine figure, but as someone approachable and human.

"God has to be at a human level. Like 'Hi, I am Krishna' and he says, 'I am Laalo.' We wanted to show God as simple, not a celebrity."

IMAGE: Actor Shruhad Goswami beautifully portrayed Lord Krishna.

Faith Over Fear

Ankit knew that bringing God into a film could invite controversy, but he never doubted the intention.

"We were very mindful. But the community we come from, there is no question about the existence of God. Everyone believes God is there."

That certainty shapes the film. Lord Krishna is not there to preach, but to reflect how ordinary people already live.

The Monotony Of One Location

Almost the entire film is set in a single location which is the producer, Jay Vyas' farmhouse. But Ankit never saw that as a limitation.

"The place doesn't matter. The people do," he says. "The audience was invested in the character, his emotions and his dialogues."

Close-ups, performances and emotional tension do the heavy lifting.

"The location is secondary. The intrigue in the situation is what matters."

IMAGE: Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate is running houseful shows in many theatres.

The Budget

Laalo was shot on a borrowed camera with a budget of only Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million).

"We just wanted to make a film," Ankit says. "Making it without money is definitely challenging. How will we achieve everything we want without money? This was running through my mind."

His friends became his crew.

"My whole friends circle is a part of the production team. That's why when the start credits roll, you see so many names in 'special thanks'."

Even after Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate was shot, the struggle didn't end.

"The most challenging part was how to release the film with proper editing and everything. Even now, making the Hindi version reach the audience is a challenge."

At one point during the two-year journey, Ankit had just Rs 10 in his bank account.

But quitting never crossed his mind.

"That was not even an option," he says. "When you have nothing left, you have no choice but to make it work. That is what pumps you."

IMAGE: Director Ankit Sakhiya with his crew on set.

Miracles On Set

Ankit doesn't talk about faith in abstract terms; he talks about things that happened on his set.

"We needed cows for a scene and didn't have money to get them. Miraculously, a cattle of cows appeared out of nowhere," he says.

Another time, the camera fell, but to everyone's surprise, it continued to work properly.

"The whole film was like magic for us."

The Film's Opening

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate didn't open big but Ankit didn't panic.

"I always thought the film would work," he says. "We didn't think how much it would earn, but we expected it to reach a wider audience."

Eventually, it did. On a scale no one predicted.

Seeking Validation

A regional filmmaker as young as Ankit could easily have faced insecurity and scepticism, with people often not taking him seriously.

But that didn't cross Ankit's mind.

"I never went into the zone of who is taking me seriously and who isn't," he says. "I just focused on my work."

He comes from a small village called Meta Khambaliya in Rajkot, studied in Surat, did his engineering in Vidyanagar, and has spent the last decade in Ahmedabad directing short films and music videos.

"I had no contacts, I started from scratch and did it all on my own."

IMAGE: The scene where Laalo finds himself trapped.

An Achievement For Gujarati Cinema

The Hindi version of Laalo released alongside big films like Dhurandar. For Ankit, that itself was a victory.

"I feel proud that a Gujarati film has reached here," he says. "People are watching Gujarati films along with these huge films. I still can't process it."

Even Bollywood noticed.

"Vidhu Vinod Chopra praised the film. Many directors spoke to me."

Support From His Parents

Perhaps the most wholesome detail of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate is hidden in its credits.

"The film starts with my full name with my father's name and ends with my mother's name," Ankit says. "My parents are really important to me. I am here because of them."

They always knew he would choose cinema, even when he studied engineering.

"They had always expected that I would take the path."

Message For Young Filmmakers

Ankit doesn't pretend to have all the answers.

"The only advice I can give is: Wake up every morning and continue working hard. I am still searching for the right advice myself."

The honesty may be the real reason Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate connects.

It is not a story about success. It is a story about not stopping when there is no money, no certainty, and no safety net, only belief.

And sometimes, like in his film Laalo, that is exactly when something bigger steps in.