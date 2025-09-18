The Film Rana Daggubati Is Proud Of

'Every day you're learning and wanting to find something new.'

IMAGE: Suraaj Suman and Bhushaan Manoj in Sagar Bonda.

The brilliant Marathi film Sagar Bonda about gay love in rural Maharashtra won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film's Indian distribution is being handled by Rana Daggubati.

As it readies for release in theatres on September 19, Rana tells Subhash K Jha, "I'd love it if many more mainstream film-makers champion cinema like this."

What made you back a film like Sabar Bonda?

The honesty of telling a story was unparalleled when we saw it the first time.

I think Director Rohan Parashuram's craft of understanding humans and the milieu was so impressive that we wanted to find a way to release it and get it to the audience.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rana Daggubati/Instagram

Do you feel smaller but significant Indie films need to be nurtured by someone like you who has the power to do so?

Well, I'd love it if many more mainstream film-makers champion cinema like this.

But to me, it comes from a personal choice because I enjoyed watching such films when I was growing up.

I thought it was important to show the audience the same.

See, commercial cinema already follows a fixed format. The bigger challenge is when cinema is slightly more alternative.

The fact that these films are going abroad and winning awards should mean for something.

As an actor, would you be willing to do something as unconventional as a Sabar Bonda?

If I was cast in a film that gives me something unique to play, I definitely would be a part of it.

IMAGE: Bhushaan Manoj and Suraaj Suman in Sagar Bonda.

How would you view your journey first as an actor and now as a producer?

I don't see them separated.

I started my career in the movies by doing visual effects, and then production, and then as an actor.

Now, I'm distributing and doing other things.

So I guess in this ocean of cinema, I'll keep doing something or the other. And I enjoy them equally.

Do you feel films that are routinely offered to you are unable to do full justice to your talent?

Interesting question. I know I have made certain unique choices as to how I'd like to be in cinema.

I think every day you're learning and wanting to find something new.

And the best is always yet to come.

That's how life goes on.