The Family Man Or The Kapoors: What Will You Watch On OTT?

Prepare to stay glued on your television screens all weekend.

From India's entry to the Oscars to the foodie flamboyance of Bollywood's first family to Srikant Tiwari's hope for a hat-trick and Korean entertainment in deeply dark mode, it's raining OTT goodies this week.

Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch.

Dining With The Kapoors

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi, English

Multiple generations of the Kapoors, including Randhir, Neetu, Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir, Zahan, get together on OTT to share their love for khana, khandaan and killer gossip.

Homebound

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Neeraj Ghaywan's sensitive and meaningful take on close friendship against a backdrop of social, religious and caste prejudices -- inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times article and India's Oscar contender -- reveals the spirit, struggles and aspirations of two young men from North Indian heartland striving to procure police jobs and accomplish a better life for them and theirs.

The Family Man Season 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

After a four year wait, Director duo Raj and DK are back with another edition of their super spy in a common man's body taking on extraordinary missions as Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari confronts brand new challenges, professional and personal, tossed in his path all the way to North East.

Dark Nuns

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

It's exorcism time as a pair of nuns attempt to save a young boy possessed by an evil spirit in one of Korea's biggest hits of 2025 led by The Glory's Song Hye-kyo and Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo-been.

After the Hunt

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's (Call Me By Your Name, Challengers) latest, Julia Roberts plays a respected professor at Yale University burdened by a moral dilemma after her protegee accuses her colleague of sexual assault.

The Roses

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman attempt to recreate the satire of Warren Adler's 1981 novel, The War of the Roses, previously adapted by Danny DeVito with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in the lead, as a married couple falling apart to bitter extremes.

Elevation

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Post apocalypse universe, giant predators at large, survival of the fittest, heroes emerging in unusual scenarios when lives are saved and looming threats are hunted down in this classic popcorn ready, escapist slice-of-Hollywood action thriller.

A Man on the Inside Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The easy, affable vibe of a senior citizen slipping into sleuth mode played by a pitch perfect Ted Danson returns for a second round wherein he investigates the underhand dealings of a college president by posing as a lecturer at the campus.

Nocturnal

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A man with a murky past digs into the mystery behind his brother's death and sister-in-law's disappearance only to find uncanny resemblance to the murder plot in a bestselling novel even as mafia and police dance on his head in this neo-noir offering.

Champagne Problems

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

With December around the corner, festive confections are the order of the day and Champagne Problems is just that, with a romance bubbling between a go-getter executive and heir of champagne empire in designed-for-amour Paris.

Bison Kaalamaadan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A passionate kabbadi player surmounts various challenges against caste triggered violence and family's resistance to his dreams in Mari Selvaraj's drama inspired by sportsperson Manathi Ganesan's life.

Nadu Centre

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

In this brand new Tamil OTT series, a freshly transferred basketball star is tasked with forming a winning team around hopeless candidates in a school teeming with chaos and disruption.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega shows off her lovey-side in a romance set around a couple's interactions through four seasons.

Ziddi Ishq

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

The ugly ways of obsessive love fuel the core of this one-sided pursuit between a teenager and her tuition teacher in Raj Chakraborty's seven-part Hindi series reworking his 2019 Bengali film, Parineeta.

Co-ED

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video, Amazon MXPlayer

Language: Hindi

When young boys and girls move away from the status quo and two sister schools in Udaipur merge into a co-educational institution, curiosity and rivalry abound.

Landman Season 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Following the acclaim showered at its debut season, Taylor Sheridan's Texan drama set around the oil industry bounces back with a second instalment as Billy Bob Thorton takes charge once again in more ways than one.

Thandakaaranyam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A dismissed forest ranger pursues his long cherished dream of joining the Indian Army to no avail.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff