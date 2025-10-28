The Family Man Is Coming On...

'On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation's borders.'

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

The much-awaited third season of the hit spy action-thriller series The Family Man will premiere on Prime Video on November 21.

Created by filmmaker duo Raj & DK, the new chapter will raise the stakes for Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari, an elite undercover agent who continues to juggle the complexities of national duty with his turbulent personal life.

"In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera).

'On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation's borders,' read the official plotline for the third installment.

IMAGE: Nimrat Kaur as Meera in The Family Man season 3.

Season three also brings back Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gul Panag.

'This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before -- one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too,' Raj & DK said in a joint statement.

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma in The Family Man season 3.

Written by Raj, DK and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth also coming on board as directors for the upcoming season.

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals, Prime Video India, hailed the show as one that has 'redefined long-format storytelling, becoming part of everyday conversations and cultural discourse'.

'The upcoming season promises an even more thrilling ride, with its signature blend of humour, action, and stellar performances,' he added.

IMAGE: Sharib Hashmi as J K Talpade and Manoj Bajpayee as Shrikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

The first season of The Family Man debuted on Prime Video in late 2019 and received glowing reviews.

The second season, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, premiered in 2021 and was also praised by the critics.

IMAGE: Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari and Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man.

