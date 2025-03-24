HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Diplomat Rakes In Money Until Sikandar Arrives

The Diplomat Rakes In Money Until Sikandar Arrives

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
1 Minute Read
March 24, 2025 10:45 IST

IMAGE: John Abraham in The Diplomat.

Sikandar is all set to take over the screens from Sunday, March 30.

Until then, the holdover releases are continuing to bring on moolah.

The Diplomat collected around Rs 6.50 crore* (Rs 65 million) in its second weekend.

The film needed to have a stable Friday with not much of a drop when compared to Thursday and this is what happened, as Rs 1.27 crore (Rs 12.7 million) came in, not too far away Rs 1.44 crore (Rs 14.4 million) that was collected the day before.

But on Saturday, the collections almost doubled up to Rs 2.52 crore (Rs 25.2 million).

The John Abraham starrer has now brought in Rs 26 crore* (Rs 260 million).

The film will go on collecting right up to Saturday, since Sikandar arrives on Sunday, and so it may be looking at a lifetime of over Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million). That will make it a fair success.

 

The two releases, Tumko Meri Kasam and Pintu Ki Pappu couldn't do much, and their collections stayed well below the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

