The Deep-Veer reception in Bengaluru: All The Details

November 21, 2018 17:22 IST

The parties never end for Deepika and Ranveer!

IMAGE: Ranveer and Deepika at their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

After a very private wedding at the grand Villa del Balbianello on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone received a warm welcome in Mumbai as husband and wife.

Deep-Veer released pictures of the wedding and they looked absolutely stunning!

IMAGE: Ranveer and Deepika at the Mumbai airport. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

They jetted off to Bengaluru on November 20, a day before their reception in the city.

IMAGE: The Leela Palace.

The reception, it is reported, will be held at the Leela Palace and will see Dips' family and friends in attendance.

According to reports, the venue was selected because it serves her favourite Italian food!

Deepika, it is said, loves the restaurant New York Le Cirque in NYC and their franchise in Bengaluru's Leela Palace sealed the deal for the gorgeous actress.

The bridal couple will wear their favourite designer, Sabyasachi, once again.

After the reception, the couple will head back to Mumbai for their second reception on November 28 at the Grand Hyatt.