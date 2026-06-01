The Box Office's Latest Obsession

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continues its impressive box office run, dominating screens in its third week, while Hollywood's Obsession makes waves too.

IMAGE: Inde Navarrette in Obsession.

Key Points Pati Patni Aur Woh Do remains the top-performing Hindi film in its third week.

Chand Mera Dil is heading towards a lifetime collection of approximately Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million).

New Bollywood release The Great Grand Superhero, despite a noble theme, struggled at the box office.

The Hollywood horror thriller Obsession emerged as the highest earner, collecting around Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) in its opening weekend in India.

Hollywood's latest Obsession

The film that brought in the maximum moolah over the weekend is Hollywood's independent horror thriller, Obsession. It has become a global phenomenon with excellent collections coming in from all quarters.

In India, it has stayed well with a weekend of around Rs 8 crore* (Rs 80 million). Expect this one to keep playing on for next few weeks and enjoy a decent lifetime.

The Great Grand Superhero Stumbles

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff in The Great Grand Superhero.

Last week's release The Great Grand Superhero had a noble story around environmental preservation, and starred Jackie Shroff, but still, the initial footfalls were low.

The weekend came close to Rs 2 crore (Rs 200 million) and it will manage to add just a little more before the close of the week.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do dominates

IMAGE: Rakul Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

It may be in its third week, but Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is dominating theatres. Yes, the numbers are low, with just Rs 6 crore (Rs 60 million) coming in. But that is still the best result for any Hindi film in the running and the scenario will remain the same until Peddi arrives on Thursday.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer family comedy has crossed Rs 54 crore (Rs 540 million), and will eventually enjoy a lifetime of over Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million). This result is better than what what most would have expected from the film.

Chand Mera Dil holds on

IMAGE: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in Chand Mera Dil.

Chand Mera Dil is heading for a lifetime score of around Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million).

After crossing Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) in its first week, the film scored a second weekend of over Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million) and managed to cross the Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million) mark. This Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer has a few more days to score more and arrive at a respectable milestone.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff