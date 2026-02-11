HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unscramble Priyanka Chopra In This Jigsaw Puzzle

Unscramble Priyanka Chopra In This Jigsaw Puzzle

February 11, 2026
1 Minute Read
February 11, 2026 10:01 IST

While Priyanka Chopra indulges in a fair share of action in her upcoming film, The Bluff, you get to piece her together!

Unscramble this puzzle of Priyanka and her co-star Karl Urban, caught in a scene from their film.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So go ahead -- start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Feature created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
