'The Biggest Highlight Of Welcome To The Jungle Is...'

'...is Farida Jalalji and Kiran Kumarji. You must see this film to know what they have done.'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani in the Ek Ucha Lamba Kad 2.0 song from Welcome to the Jungle.

Key Points 'Every film requires a lot of energy. Bhoot Bangla released just three months ago, and now, I am back with Welcome to the Jungle. I've been doing this for 36 years, so it's a habit.'

'If people enjoyed Bhoot Bangla, this film is three times funnier.'

True to the spirit of the ensemble cast of Welcome to the Jungle, the media interaction felt like a star-studded get-together.

When cast members Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Johny Lever, Disha Patani and Director Ahmed Khan< came together to talk about the film, there was plenty of leg-pulling, quick one-liners, and playful banter.

"To make people laugh is indeed a hardest thing. You can make people cry by adding glycerine to your eyes. But you have to work hard for the comedy," the lead star Akshay says, as Mayur Sanap/Rediff listens in.

How was it managing 34 cast members for this film?

Ahmed Khan: It wasn't tough. Everybody thought that there will be a problem for me, but there was no problem.

I had only one problem, though. When everybody used to come on set, half of the time was wasted in greeting each other. Everybody was like, 'Arre, how are you?' 'What are you doing?' and things like that.

Now, he (pointing at Akshay) comes on time.

Anna (Suniel Shetty) comes on time.

The next one-and-a-half hour would be followed by everyone's arrival. I used to be a little worried about that. But as soon we would start rolling camera, it was super smooth.

Johny Lever (sitting right next to Khan): But you handled it so well. You didn't get angry at anyone. You didn't get upset. You didn't spoil your mood.

When that happens (on sets), it affects the artist's performance. Because of you, everybody did a good job.

Aftab Shivadasani: I have not seen him angry even once on this set. And the easiest thing to do for a director is to get angry on this set. It's such a difficult film to make. His temperament has been amazing on this set. He actually held it together...

Arshad Warsi (interrupts): Or maybe you can't make out from his face. His angry face also looks the same!

(Everyone starts laughing)

IMAGE: The Welcome to the Jungle poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Aftab, this is a very special month for you. This month marks 24 years of Awara Paagal Deewana and 25 years of Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Looking back, what are your fondest memories from working on these films?

Aftab: First of all, thank you for reminding us. I think all of us were in the film; Ahmed was also part of those films. He choreographed Awara Paagal Deewana and the famous Aslam Bhai song.

I've got just the best memories working with Akshaypaaji and Anna. So, it is a special month.

You're forgetting my birthday also. My birthday somewhere comes between all of this.

Disha Patani: Oh, when is your birthday?

Aftab: June 25.

Disha: Wow!

Aftab (Continues): It's a blessing to be working with them again. I miss working with them. I am looking forward to doing some more stuff.

Akshay, you do so many films in a year. How do you bring so much energy and enthusiasm?

Akshay: Every film requires a lot of energy. Bhoot Bangla released just three months ago, and now, I am back with Welcome to the Jungle. I've been doing this for 36 years, so it's a habit.

I've seen my father. He would wake up in the morning and go to work, and come back in the evening. I've treated my career in the same way.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Welcome to the Jungle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

When films aren't consistently doing well at the box office, how do you stay balanced?

Akshay: There is nothing that you can do when a film flops.

The most you can do is understand it and try not to make a mistake again. But things happen, ups and downs happen in everybody's life. You have to understand that and have to keep going. Keep your head down. There is a saying 'When there is a storm, always keep your head down.'

Even after the storm passes, keep your head down.

Do you think comedy is the hardest genre to crack as an actor?

Akshay: To make people laugh is really the hardest thing. You can make people cry by adding glycerine to your eyes but you have to work hard for comedy.

I always say that comedy hasn't gotten its due.

If people enjoyed Bhoot Bangla, this film is three times funnier.

Each and every person is so funny in this film. One of the biggest highlights of Welcome to the Jungle is Farida Jalalji and Kiran Kumarji. You must see this film to know what they have done.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, and Aftab Shivdasani during the Welcome To The Jungle media interaction in Mumbai.

Welcome To The Jungle reunites you with Suniel Shetty. What's new this time, and what can audiences expect from your chemistry?

Akshay: When we try to give something new, they ask where that old magic is. (Smiles)

There are new as well as old things in this film.

We have done stunts, we have fought, we have done comedy, we have danced together. There are all kinds of things. Basically, it's a commercial, first class family entertainer film. You will have a lot of fun watching it.

Which scene made you laugh the most while shooting?

Akshay: There was no such scene. Because before shooting, that scene has already been read and rehearsed 10 times. The laughter vanishes by the time you shoot that scene, and then comes the acting.