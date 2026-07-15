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The Batwara 1947 Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES July 15, 2026 10:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Solve the Batwara 1947 jigsaw puzzle.

Key Points

  • Batwara 1947 is a period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
  • The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur.
  • Batwara 1947 is slated to release on August 14.

Partition is a painful chapter in India's history, and many filmmakers, through the years, have depicted their versions of it.

Coming up is yet another chronicle of the past in Batwara 1947. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It has been produced by Aamir Khan, and is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

Before we watch Batwara 1947 on August 14, here's a chance to pick up the pieces in this jigsaw puzzle.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

BatwaraRajkumar SantoshiAbhimanyu SinghPreity ZintaShabana Azmi

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