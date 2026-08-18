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The Bare Back Trend Is Here To Stay

By NAMRATA THAKKER August 18, 2026 09:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The bare-back trend is no longer limited to the red carpet. It has become a wardrobe staple, redefining everyday fashion one outfit at a time.

The bare-back trend is officially one of the chicest and coolest ways to turn heads. From backless gowns to dresses featuring dramatic open-back details, Namrata Thakker looks at some of the gorgeous women who simply can't get enough of this stylish trend.

Key Points

  • The bare-back trend has transitioned from red carpet exclusivity to an everyday fashion staple, redefining modern wardrobes.
  • Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet, Amy Jackson are frequently seen flaunting open-back designs in diverse settings.
  • Television personality Nia Sharma and actress Amyra Dastur are noted for their perfect execution of the bare-back style.
 

Celebrities Embracing the Bare-Back Look

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday chills in Monaco for a hot minute, flaunting her sexy back in a white halter mini dress.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh ups the glam quotient at an awards night by stepping out in a Zara Umrigar leopard-embroidered gown featuring a thigh-high slit, a velvet bow, and an open back.

 

Amy Jackson

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson brings sexy back on her Bodrum holiday while serving full diva energy and we love it!

 

Mahima Makwana

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Makwana/Instagram

Wrapped in elegance, Mahima Makwana embraces desi glamour in a beautiful Anarkali dress that's equal parts classy and sexy.

 

Nia Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

If there's anyone who slays the bare-back trend to absolute perfection it's television hottie Nia Sharma.

 

Amyra Dastur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur stuns in a gorgeous purple designer sari, flaunting her sexy bare back.

 

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Another actress ensuring that the bare-back trend stays in the spotlight!

But can you guess this one who is known for dishing out fashion goals with plenty of oomph?

Shriya Saran

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

When you look effortlessly beautiful in an outfit that highlights your sexy back, let the dress do the talking with minimal makeup and accessories just like Shriya Saran.

 

Esha Gupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta attends a fashion show in Paris and slays the backless trend in a slinky, shiny, fitted gold gown like a pro!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Ananya PandayAmy JacksonAnarkaliNia SharmaAmyra Dastur

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