The Angel Investor Who's Playing A Sumo Wrestler!

'I didn't know whether I simply loved acting, whether I was good at it or whether I wanted to pursue it professionally. So, about 10 years ago, I started auditioning just to see how far I could go.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriyam Bhagnani/Instagram

Key Points 'As an actor, I try not to approach a character by simply feeling sorry for them.'

'Whether you are performing in a film or auditioning for a role, you do your job. After that, people can reject you, select you, like you or criticise you. That's their choice, and you have to be okay with it.'

'It's a tough journey, and you will feel like giving up more than once. But the best way to look at it is that if something is meant for you, it will find its way back into your life.'

Bollywood often has a set idea of a heroine. But Shriyam Bhagnani wants to do things differently.

In Sumo Didi, she plays real-life wrestler Hetal Dave, undergoing a demanding physical transformation for her first lead role after smaller parts in City of Dreams, Baaghi 2 and Aap Jaisa Koi.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani's niece and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's cousin, Shriyam knows her surname can invite assumptions. But she insists she has found her own way into the industry, one audition at a time.

"While I was working on Sumo Didi, many people didn't know about my family connection until much later. Sometimes, a family member might post about it after a film's release, and people then realise there's a connection," Shriyam tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

What was your first reaction when you discovered that India has a female sumo wrestler?

Much like everyone else, I had no idea that a sumo player existed in our country. I grew up playing sports like tennis and badminton. I was also a swimmer.

We know so much about women athletes like Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal, but we rarely think about other sports or the people representing India in them.

When I got the audition for Sumo Didi, I was genuinely shocked. I thought it was such an interesting subject, and I wanted to be part of it. Of course, at that point, it was just a wish because I still had to audition.

Sumo wrestling is no easy feat. How did you get yourself ready for it?

The preparation lasted around nine months, although we were shooting in between.

We had to ensure that the training progressed appropriately because it was incredibly demanding. Hetal, the wrestler I play, has been practising since she was four. Athletes begin training at a very young age, so recreating that level of physical ability in just nine months was tough.

Hetal herself trained me throughout the film because there aren't any other sumo wrestlers in the country. She taught me many things, including the importance of entering the ring from the left. I made sure we followed these details because the sport and its traditions matter deeply to her.

We trained for three to four hours per session, often twice a day. The training and workout shoots sometimes lasted 14 to 15 hours. By that point, I had become what my physiotherapist described as a conditioned athlete because of how intensely we were training every day.

'When you are lean, you are treated very differently'

IMAGE: Shriyam in Sumo Didi.

Did playing Hetal change the way you feel about your own body?

Yes, it did. Before City of Dreams, I was a lean person. I put on around 10 kilos for City of Dreams, and I think that helped the makers of Sumo Didi envision me in a role like this.

Everything happens for a reason, but gaining weight and experiencing a different body type taught me how difficult the world can be for people who don't fit into society's idea of an ideal body. When you are lean, you are treated very differently than when you are overweight.

That experience changed my relationship with my body. I began to realise that how you look doesn't really matter. What matters is what you do, the work you put in and how you treat people. Everything else is superficial.

The audience can be particularly judgmental about how women look on screen. Did you have any apprehensions about playing an overweight protagonist?

I had already explored this to some extent in my earlier work, and there have been films featuring overweight female leads. But Sumo Didi was a different world altogether.

It's not just about Hetal being overweight, it's about everything she overcomes and the challenges she deals with. I found that incredibly exciting because I feel this is the kind of film that can teach children so much about life.

Also, when you are offered a lead role at a stage in your career like the one I was at, you simply want to take it up.

'I couldn't follow a restrictive diet because the workouts were so intense'

IMAGE: Shriyam during her prep for Sumo Didi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriyam Bhagnani/Instagram

Your diet must have changed significantly during this period. What did it look like?

My diet was very protein-heavy, but because of my body type, I also had to eat a lot of carbohydrates and sometimes burgers or sweets to maintain my weight and energy levels.

I couldn't follow a restrictive diet because the workouts were so intense, and I was burning far too many calories.

Did you enjoy having to eat more junk food as part of your preparation?

No, not at all! I regretted it quite a bit, but I had to do it because I was losing weight.

'Body-shaming jokes are still considered normal'

IMAGE: Shriyam and Chaitanya Sharma in Sumo Didi.

Anjali Anand recently spoke about being judged for her weight and being offered roles that rely on humour. Have you faced similar assumptions while auditioning or navigating the industry?

I noticed it more after the film was shot, but it's not like that anymore. Roles are being written differently now. Earlier, perhaps until 2019 or 2020, things were different. I have been working since 2018, and have always been offered characters with substance.

That said, I think this goes beyond the industry or writers.

When I gained weight, I noticed people treating me differently. It's a problem within our society, where body-shaming jokes are still considered normal. And because these attitudes exist in society, they find their way onto the screen, too.

'People were commenting on the weight I was gaining'

Did you find yourself empathising with this character?

A lot of what Hetal goes through was already part of my own life.

Every woman who has grown up in our country, and even elsewhere, knows what it's like to be constantly told what to do and how to be. So, I didn't have to look very far for those experiences.

As an actor, I try not to approach a character by simply feeling sorry for them. When I am playing someone, I have to inhabit their world rather than judge what they're going through. I can separate myself from the character and talk about these things now, but a lot of what Hetal experiences in the film was also happening to me in real life.

People were commenting on the weight I was gaining. Fitness is such a big part of an actor's profession, so when people around you notice you putting on weight, they have things to say.

At the time, I hadn't announced that I was doing this film. Even some people who knew about it questioned whether it was the right decision and whether I wanted to spend so much time on it.

'Acting doesn't always keep me occupied'

IMAGE: Shriyam and Chaitanya Sharma in Sumo Didi.

Bhumi Pednekar underwent a significant physical transformation after Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Do you think the industry expects actresses to fit a certain physical mould, and did you worry about being stereotyped after Sumo Didi?

I can't speak for why Bhumi made her choices because I think everyone has the right to decide how they want to maintain their body. I don't think that should become a point of conversation.

As far as I am concerned, I have never really worried about being stereotyped because of a role. After Sumo Didi, my focus would be on what I could do differently in my next film, what new things I could explore and how I could look different.

I have never approached a role with the fear that it might lead to me being stereotyped.

What drew you to cinema and acting?

Everyday life can be quite mundane. I also work in my family business, and the same things happen every day. As an actor, however, you get to live different lives.

Where else would I get the opportunity to play a sumo wrestler, work alongside real sumo wrestlers and travel to different towns to shoot? You get to step into someone else's world and understand how other people live.

I find that process incredibly interesting.

You mentioned your family business. Have you left it behind to pursue acting full-time?

Oh no, I am still doing that as well.

I am an angel investor in startups and have been working quite actively in that field for the last two to two-and-a-half years. Acting doesn't always keep me occupied, except during shoot days, so I have time to pursue both.

'Many people didn't know about my family connection until much later'

IMAGE: A scene from Sumo Didi.

Did you ever approach your uncle Vashu Bhagnani or your cousin Jackky Bhagnani for help in finding work?

Honestly, I haven't tried to use that route. If I had, I would have spoken to my family, and perhaps my journey would have been different. But I fell in love with the craft and with art.

Initially, I didn't know whether I simply loved acting, whether I was good at it or whether I wanted to pursue it professionally. So, about 10 years ago, I started auditioning just to see how far I could go.

I went to acting school in 2017 because I wanted to see what I could learn. I finished my course in June and got a film in July, so I didn't really get the opportunity to approach anyone for help. At the time, I was simply trying my luck and seeing what would happen.

I have been given parts on the basis of my auditions. It also gives me a sense of validation. When I get to play a part because I'm right for it, rather than for any other reason, it just feels good.

Even while I was working on Sumo Didi, many people didn't know about my family connection until much later. The same was true during City of Dreams.

Sometimes, a family member might post about it after a film's release, and people then realise there's a connection. I don't think people automatically assume anything just because of my surname.

Your sister-in-law Rakul Preet Singh has built a career across different film industries. Is there something you have learnt from watching her approach her work?

I haven't really seen her working up close because we are family, and most of our interactions happen at social gatherings rather than work events.

But recently I saw a video of her speaking at an event for Ramayana in our family group. I had only heard her speak Hindi and English, so I had no idea she was so fluent in another film industry's language.

Watching her speak so confidently genuinely inspired me.

'I don't let rejection bother me too much'

IMAGE: Shriyam with City of Dreams Director Nagesh Kukunoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriyam Bhagnani/Instagram

Rejections are part of the game. How do you deal with them when things don't go your way?

Patience. This industry and profession demand a lot of it.

There was COVID in between, and everything took longer than expected. I am quite impatient by nature; I like things to happen quickly, so the waiting has been difficult.

I have waited a long time for Sumo Didi, too. Learning to be patient has been one of my biggest challenges, although I admit I can be a little lazy as well.

There have been plenty of failed auditions. At acting school, one of the first things we were taught was, 'Do your job and get lost.'

It's a rather blunt way of putting it, but the idea is simple: Whether you are performing in a film or auditioning for a role, you do your job. After that, people can reject you, select you, like you or criticise you. That's their choice, and you have to be okay with it.

Of course, it hurts when you haven't got work for a long time and you've pinned your hopes on one particular opportunity. But generally, I don't let rejection bother me too much.

For me, it's been a long wait. There were times when it was difficult to keep going, especially when I had waited four-and-a-half years for something to work out.

It's a tough journey, and you will feel like giving up more than once. But the best way to look at it is that if something is meant for you, it will find its way back into your life.