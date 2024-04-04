News
The '90s Special Bollywood Quiz

The '90s Special Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 04, 2024 10:05 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Alright Sikandars and Senoritas, we are back with Round Two of our '90s special Bollywood quiz.

If you enjoyed the first Quiz, you'll love this too.

Simply identify the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Angaaray
B. Angrakshak
C. Naaraaz
  C. Naaraaz
 
A. Aao Pyaar Karen
B. Keemat
C. Hameshaa
  C. Hameshaa
 
A. Yes Boss
B. Ram Jaane
C. Duplicate
  B. Ram Jaane
 
A. Gopi Kishan
B. Vinashak
C. Dilwale
  A. Gopi Kishan
 
A. Dhanwaan
B. Jigar
C. Suhaag
  A. Dhanwaan
 
A. Sapoot
B. Major Saab
C. Diljale
  C. Diljale
 
A. Tirangaa
B. Agnisakshi
C. Krantiveer
  B. Agnisakshi
 
A. Barood
B. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
C. Tarazu
  A. Barood
 
A. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja
B. Khel
C. Deewana Mastana
  B. Khel
 
A. Ghulam
B. Baazi
C. Sarfarosh
  C. Sarfarosh
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
