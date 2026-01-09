The 7 Highest-Rated TV Shows Ever

Drawing on December 2025 IMDb user ratings, we present a list of the most-highly rated shows of all time.

All photographs: Kind courtesy IMBb

1. Breaking Bad

Sitting firmly at number one is the American crime saga Breaking Bad, boasting a remarkable 9.5 score, proof that morally ambiguous storytelling and anti-hero-led plots continue to captivate audiences over time.

2. Band of Brothers

Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, this powerful World War II miniseries follows the real-life soldiers of Easy Company, Band of Brothers remains one of television's most respected achievements, holding a remarkable 9.4/10 rating.

3. Planet Earth II

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Planet Earth II pushed wildlife filmmaking to extraordinary new heights. The series has been widely praised by viewers, earning an exceptional 9.4/10 score.

4. Planet Earth

The series that redefined nature documentaries worldwide, Planet Earth showcased the planet's most remote and spectacular environments. This show scored 9.4/10 rating.

5. The Wire

The landmark crime drama conceived by former journalist David Simon for HBO, it drew its material from real-world reporting and lived experience.

The series dissects the interconnected worlds of law enforcement, crime, politics and society with rare honesty. Its layered storytelling and unflinching realism have earned it an 9.4/10 rating.

6. Chernobyl

The chilling historical drama reconstructs the events surrounding the 1986 nuclear disaster with haunting precision. Chernobyl is widely praised for its realistic portrayal, performances, securing a formidable 9.3/10 score among IMDb users.

7. Avatar: The Last Airbender

This show blends adventure, philosophy and emotional storytelling in a richly imagined world. Loved by audiences of all ages, it holds a 9.3/10 rating.

Scam 1992

At No. 13 spot is Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, the gripping Indian series that delves into the high-stakes world of finance and deception.

Premiering in 2020, it earned widespread acclaim and boasts an impressive viewer score of 9.2 out of 10, cementing its place as one of India's finest financial thrillers.