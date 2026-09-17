The 1980s Special Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Time travel to Bollywood's most formulaic decade with this week's 1980s special quiz.

Thanks to ChatGPT, everyone's caught on the viral trend of checking out what they'd look like in the 1980s.

So we decided to take you back in time and see if you remember what filmi folks looked like in that decade in our 1980s special Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff