Thanks To Chhaava, Highest-Grossing February Post-Pandemic

January and February surpassed the monthly domestic box collection on a year-on-year basis.

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has been attracting people to theatres and leading the country's gross domestic box office collection this year.

The cumulative box office collection for the January-February period rose by 39 per cent to ₹2,264 crore (₹22.64 billion) compared to the same period last year, according to Ormax Media's report.

The film starring Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj contributed 53 per cent to February's domestic box office collection of ₹1,245 crore (₹12.45 billion).

The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, emerged as the top-grossing film of the month, minting ₹657 crore (₹6.57 billion) and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, said the report titled India Box Office Report: February 2025.

'This has also been the highest-grossing February post-pandemic,' the report added.

This comes after lacklustre collections in 2024, which saw some respite towards the end of the year with Pushpa 2: The Rule, which brought back crowds to theatres.

Chhaava also helped the Hindi-language share of the gross domestic box office rise to 45 per cent in the January-February period.

Last year, in the same period, Hindi-language's share of the gross domestic box office was at 34 per cent.

In January of this year, the box office was led by festive releases like Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj in Telugu during Makar Sankranti, and in February, the Laxman Utekar-directed Chhaava was the only major release.

By comparison, films released in February 2024 earned ₹625 crore (₹6.25 billion), led by the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys.

After Chhaava, a Tamil-language comedy drama, Dragon helped box office collections, notching up ₹122 crore (₹1.22 billion) and becoming the second-highest grossing film of the month.

'The only other film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in February 2025 is the Tamil film Dragon, which has emerged as a breakout hit, grossing even more than the big-budget Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi,' the report said.

Vidaamuyarchi, an action thriller starring Ajith, earned ₹96 crore (₹960 million) at the domestic box office, becoming the third-highest grossing film of the month, followed by Thandel, a Telugu-language film with ₹79 crore (₹790 million) in collection.

Re-releases continue to be a strong trend at the Indian box office, with Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar featuring in the list of the 10 highest-grossing films of this month, the report said.

Sanam Teri Kasam grossed ₹40 crore (₹400 million), and Interstellar ₹28 crore (₹280 million) at the domestic box office.

