'The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Satish Shah in Judwaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/X

Tributes flowed in after Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital.

Salman Khan: 'Known u since I was 15... life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji...'

Amitabh Bachchan: 'Another day another work another quiet. Another of us passes away.. Satish Shah, a young talent, has left us at a very young age.. And the stars they favour not.. to us all.. And these times of the grim.. it bodes not well to express in normalcy.. foreboding us in all at each moment.. It is in the ease to abide by that age old wordage.. but the show must go on .. and so it does as does life'.

'Each day an express of an alternate.. or wherever the 'show' must guide us to... hence.. even in distress and glumness despondency, the face of normalcy and the act of work, persists.. but no.. improper to pursue normalcy.'

Sushmita Sen, who worked with Satish Shah in Main Hoon Na: 'Thank you for gracing our lives!! Rest in peace Sir, Satish Shah.'

Vivek Oberoi: 'They say, often clichedly, that someone could light up every room just by being in it. But Satish Shah sir truly was that person. He was a father to me on screen during my very first film, Saathiya, always patient, protective and ready with a joke to ease my nerves.

'He made Indravadan Sarabhai a character the entire country loved and those who knew him will remember him for his kindness and grace. Godspeed, sir. You will be deeply missed and forever loved'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 'Rest in Peace, Satishji.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an old photograph of the late actor and wrote, 'Rest in glory'.

TV producer Asit Kumarr Modi: 'Deeply saddened by the passing of Satish Shahji. A Great performer who brought smiles to millions through his unforgettable performances and timeless comedy. His contribution to Indian entertainment will always be remembered with love and respect. Om Shanti #SatishShah'.

Manoj Joshi: 'Absolutely shattered to hear about the passing of my brother and friend, Satish Shah. You'll always be remembered, always missed'.

IMAGE: R Madhavan, Mandira Bedi with Satish Shah. Photograph: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Instagram

R Madhavan shared a picture featuring Satish Shah, Mandira Bedi and himself: 'The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now. SatishJi we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation.

'Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career, for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much SatishJi.. A void that can never be filled.. Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi'

Paresh Rawal: 'An endearing actor and a very warm Person. AUM SHANTI'.

Johny Lever: 'Feeling extremely sad to share that we've lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It's hard to believe.

'I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten'.

Anupam Kher: 'Shocking, it's shocking. I was with him in so many films. He used to make me laugh. He had great general knowledge. I used to bless him'.

Hrithik Roshan: 'I will never forget the kindness you extended to a newcomer like me on set. Your humour and legacy will continue to inspire. My deepest condolences to the family & friends.'

actor Rajesh Kumar, who played one of Satish Shah's sons in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: 'This is the worst hour for me. I still cannot process that Satishji is no more. All I can say is that it feels I have lost my father.'

'A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything. Made his name left his mark as an actor. This is a big, big loss to the industry and us. Let's pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers'.

Sumeet Raghavan, who played Satish Shah's other son in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: 'In 2004, we started a show and stopped it after only 70 episodes. 21 years later, that show has become the heartbeat of people. The show is Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. People have started to identify our characters...But no one has said ye hamare ghar ke Indravadan hai. Kyunki Indravadan to ek hi the..vo the Satish Shah. He left all of us.'

'The bigger this show became, the stronger our bond grew. So whenever we would meet, we were not Sumeet, Rupali, or Rajesh..hum Sahil, Monisha, Rosesh, Dad, aur Mom hote hai isi tarah ek dusre se baat karte hai..aaj Sarabhai ka jo karta purush hai sabse senior vo hum sab koi chodkar chale gaye..kaafi dino se vo jhujh rahe the...

'To all the fans sending condolences to the Sarabhai family, as the eldest son, I accept them. And to Dad, I just want to say, safe travels, Dad. See you on the other side.'

Narendra Modi:'Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'

Rakesh Bedi: 'I am very, very emotional right now. My dearest friend Satish Shah. He was my batchmate, and we did so many films together. He is no more. He has passed away. The emotions I am feeling is difficult to put it in words. One of the saddest days of my life. I miss you bro'.

Rajpal Yadav: 'Just his face was enough to bring a smile to your face. He perfectly did the job of spreading laughter with his performances, whether with comic roles or with his act as a dead body.

'He was such a warm person and would always give his blessings to me. We were just students to teachers like him and Asrani sir'.