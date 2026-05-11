'Thank You For Every Sleepless Night, Every Hug'

Film folk have been celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, and posting loving pictures on social media.

Key Points Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Raashii Khanna celebrate Mother's Day with pictures.

Shefali Shah, Nimrat Kaur, Kiara Advani and Ahan Shetty share emotional messages.

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol share beautiful pictures with their mother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora, seen here with sister Amrita Arora, writes a message for their mum Joyce Arora: 'To the woman who taught me strength, grace & unconditional love. Forever your little girls. Happy Mother's Day, mama.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday with her sister Rysa and their mother Bhavana Panday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

It's an especially special Mother's Day for Kiara Advani as it's her first after daughter Saraayah was born last July.

Seen here with mum Genevieve Jaffrey, Kiara tells us how the day was spent: 'We take our celebrations very seriously! This year was extra special being my first, the husband decided to surprise me with his cooking skills, chocolate pancakes for breakfast, extra cuddles from Saraayu and lots of cake. To all the mamas out there Thank you for all that you do for your family. You are loved and celebrated every day. To my little angel Thank YOU for making me your mama Happy MAMAS Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur wishes her mother Vandana Thakur : 'Happy Mother's Day Aai... to the one who always makes sure I come home to something delicious, who always stands up for me and is always there for me no matter what. To my partner in crime, my safe place, the person I can be my goofiest self with... heheh you are not just my mother, but also my best friend, my companion, and such a huge part of my life.

'Thank you for loving me the way you do, for understanding me without words. I love you endlessly. Happy Mother's Day mommy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur writes a love note to her mother Avinash Sethi: 'My darling Mama - you're the purest source of light in this lifetime, many before and hopefully many beyond. I yearn to be a mere reflection of everything I learn from you...

'My adorable Guddi Masi who never stops smiling is the cutest, cuddliest, kindest Masi who must be a compulsory in every girl's life!!

'My spirit animal and inspiration for all things megacool and scared, my fierce Nani, without whom none of us would've come into being. Happy Mother's Day to my favourite women in the whole wide world.

'We all have the same eyes, laugh at the same jokes, love tea and mithai, gossip endlessly and boy do we have a grand time!! Lucky to have fallen off this mother tree.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari with her mother Vidya Rao and Siddharth with his mother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu dedicates the day to her mother Suman Agarwal and mother-in-law Dheera Kitchlu: 'To the two incredible women who shape my world in the most beautiful ways Happy Mother's Day.

'I feel so grateful to have you both in my life whose love, strength, and wisdom continue to guide me every single day. Your constant support and encouragement have given me the courage to grow, evolve, and become the person I strive to be.

'The warmth you bring into our lives, the values you've instilled, and the quiet strength you carry inspire me more than words can express. Today and always, I celebrate you both, with all my heart! Grateful, blessed, and filled with love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah with her mother Shobha Shetty: 'My Dear darling most precious Mom, Mostly nothing I must've said or done would've been right. I remember we invariably got into a fight. Mostly, I wanted to be left alone, And I was audacious enough to ignore your phone.

'I thought I had better things to do rather than spending time with you. I must've rolled my eyes when you preached, running far out of your reach.

'I didn't get where your worrying came from while you were just being my mom. All the times I said, 'Just let me be' all you were doing was being worried for me.

'Whenever you reminded me to sleep or eat, I snapped at you in a beat. And now, when you're riper, adjusting to occasional calls or visits, I miss your nagging. Now that you choose not to cook, I want you to force-feed me.

'Now when I come and I see you have slept, I want you to ask where I went. Now when I call and you don't take my call, I wish it was the other way around.

'Now that it's my turn to care, I'm angry 'coz for me you can't be there. Yes, I'm selfish, that's where I'm coming from. While even now, all you are doing is being my mom. Yours forever, Shefu.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

'No matter how old I get, I'll always be your little boy. Happy Mother's Day my precious Ma,' writes Bobby Deol to his mother Prakash Kaur.

Sunny Deol celebrates Mother's Day with his mum too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna with her mother Sarita Khanna 'You are exactly like your mom!' still feels like the biggest compliment anyone can ever give me. You are my everyday strength. Thank you, mumma -- for everything. I love you so much.! #mothersday -- Today and everyday!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra misses her mother Pammi Arora, and writes, 'Mother's Day feels a little emptier this year. I miss you, Mum.. Lucky for me, I somehow ended up with another mother too .. @meenachopra26 your love has held me together more than you know. And when I look at Tara, I think the mothers before us would say, 'Alright .. not bad! Carry on'.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

Jaya Prada with her mom Neelaveni Rao.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda with his mother Asha Hooda, 'माँ ।। The cycle of life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar with her mother Niti Kakkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty with their mother Sunanda Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Verma/Instagram

Abhay Verma with his mother Kavita Verma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal with her mother Raveen Dugal, 'To having the same conversations (and fights!) on loop... until one of us eventually starts giggling. Happy Mother's Day @dugalraveen. And maybe this should've been your line... but it's been super watching your enthusiasm for life grow brighter every year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Mother-to-be Karishma Tanna shares a picture with her mother Jasmina Tanna, and writes, 'Moms Are the Best Everyday is Mothers Day! But today a li'l more special, now go pamper your moms and tag me. It will make me happy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan wishes his mothers Salma Khan and Helen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty is grateful for his mother Mana Shetty: 'My biggest strength, my safest place, and the person who has loved me the most without ever asking for anything in return... Happy Mother's Day, Mumma.

'I honestly don't know what I would do without you. Through every phase of my life, you've been my constant, quietly sacrificing your own comfort, carrying everyone's worries on your shoulders, and still making sure we always felt loved, protected, and cared for.

'No matter how old I get, I know I'll always need you beside me. Thank you for every sleepless night, every silent sacrifice, every hug when I wasn't doing my best, and every time you chose us before yourself.

'I may not say it enough, but everything good in me comes from you. I love you more than words will ever be able to express. Happy Mother's Day, Mumma.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Singh with her mother Kulwinder Singh and mother-in-law Puja Bhagnani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Fardeen Khan with his mother Sundari Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Mamta Mohandas with her parents, Ganga and Ambalappat Mohandas.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff