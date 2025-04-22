HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Thank You, Earth, For Every Sunrise, Every Breeze...'

April 22, 2025

Bollywood stars are celebrating #EarthDay by posting pictures and important messages.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is 'Earthing - try doing it every day.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Thank you, Earth, for every sunrise, every breeze and every magical moment,' says Rakul Singh gratefully.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'My love for the wild isn’t from this lifetime, it surely feels like something that’s lived inside me from a time unknown to me,' says Nimrat Kaur.

'To have finally witnessed the magical Buransh (rhododendron) blossoms in Kumaon for the first time was beyond words. The mountains have a way of stirring up the deepest conversations in my heart with their tall, stoic silence.

'Cradled in the lap of the Binsar Wildlife sanctuary at the stunning @ninefurlongs property for birthday holiday, waking up to the Himalayan glory everyday, the warmth and hospitality of the sweetest, simple hill folk, enveloped in the goodness of their forests, food and folklore.' 

She ends by thanking Earth: 'Grateful today and everyday to Mother Earth for blessing us with her infinite bounty... on World Earth Day, sharing some glimpses of my recent Kumaoni dream.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry's message to her fans: 'Blessed to have travelled the world, performed in the most incredible places but no matter where I go we only have one planet, one home. We must protect her.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

