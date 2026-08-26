'Thank You, Dolly, For All Of It'

'Dolly Parton managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted. Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Parton/Instagram

Key Points Taylor Swift remembered Dolly Parton as a woman of 'true grace and true grit' whose legacy would 'be an everlasting one,' praising her generosity and ability to inspire.

Eminem shared a heartfelt letter from Dolly Parton from 2022, where she congratulated him on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and expressed an 'unexplained connection' to him.

Beyoncé, Elton John, Sabrina Carpenter, and many other celebrities also paid tribute, highlighting Parton's unique artistry, philanthropic work, and inclusive spirit.

The world joined in to mourn the passing of music legend Dolly Parton after her brief battle with cancer.

'A world without Dolly doesn't feel possible, real, or right'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Parton/Instagram

Taylor Swift remembered her as a woman of 'true grace and true grit', saying her legacy would 'be an everlasting one.'

'A world without Dolly doesn't feel possible, real, or right,' Swift said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. 'But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.'

Swift described Parton as 'the gift that kept on giving', saying she encouraged people to remain true to themselves while sharing her lessons about life with honesty and humour, as per the outlet.

'She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted. Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person,' Swift said.

Swift also praised Parton's compassion and strength, saying she had 'the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self-worth as an artist.'

The singer expressed gratitude for Parton's music and philanthropic work, including her Imagination Library, which has provided millions of books to children around the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Dolly, I'll think of you each step of the way,' Swift concluded.

Swift had also supported Parton's philanthropic work. In July, ahead of her wedding to Travis Kelce, the couple donated $26 million to various organisations, including Parton's Imagination Library.

Parton later thanked them in an Instagram video, saying she was 'blown away and overjoyed' by their generosity. The country icon jokingly asked Swift and Kelce if she could have their first child, saying, 'Now, it's evident, that you have made giving back a key part of your lives, so hey, when you have you firstborn, can I have it? Because that is gonna be one special baby!'

Swift had previously spoken at length about Parton's influence in a 2023 profile for The Hollywood Reporter.

'Dolly is a force of evolution and transformation in our industry, but she does it with such playful levity it almost looks effortless,' Swift said.

She praised Parton's humour, creativity and ability to challenge expectations, saying she showed that 'a woman can be a serious artist and writer who also has raucous fun with it'.

'She's never stopped challenging herself to clear new hurdles and explore new territory artistically,' Swift added, calling Parton 'a legendary empath and the storyteller for the ages.'

'Getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me'

IMAGE: Dolly Parton with Sylvester Stallone in the 1984 film, Rhinestone. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Parton/Instagram

Rapper Eminem shared a heartfelt letter Dolly Parton had sent him in 2022, revealing that her words 'really had an impact' on him despite the two never meeting, according to People.

Parton had sent him the letter after they were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022. Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Carly Simon were also inducted that year.

'Marshall (Eminem), Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Your performance was amazing and everybody said so,' Dolly wrote, taking his real name Marshall Mathers.

'Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it,' she wrote.

'I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate 'em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we'll meet.

'No matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know. With love and respect, Dolly Parton.'

Eminem wrote: 'I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.'

'I will always love her in the same way'

IMAGE: Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter Miley Cyrus with Dolly Parton. Photograph: Kind courtesy Billy Ray Cyrus/ Instagram

Dolly Parton was a close friend of singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus and a godmother to his daughter Miley Cyrus.

'I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it's hard to know where to start. Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV's, right in our living rooms,' Billy Ray wrote on Instagram.

'In 1992, I'll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologise for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her. In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, 'Honey, this trash sells records!'

'Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart. I will always love her in the same way... with my whole heart... and I always will.'

Their friendship grew during the early 1990s, around the time Billy Ray rose to fame with Achy Breaky Heart. His daughter Miley Cyrus, who was born in 1992, shared a special bond with Parton, with Billy Ray saying that the two 'just fell in love' when they met.

'Like it was kindred spirits. That sounds silly, but they were absolute. You could just feel it from the second they met. It was two peas in a pod,' he said in an interview with AXS TV in October.

'I will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life and perfect sense of humour in my pocket for the rainy days'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Parton/Instagram

Stars stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Beyonce, Elton John, Jamie Lee Curtis, Carol Burnett and Kelly Clarkson remembered the music legend, and paid rich tribute to her.

Sabrina Carpenter, who collaborated with Parton on a deluxe version of her hit Please Please Please, remembered the country star as an 'angel walking the earth'.

'I will cherish our laughter and conversations and I will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life and perfect sense of humour in my pocket for the rainy days,' Carpenter wrote, adding, 'There will never be another you' and praised Parton's 'once in a lifetime voice'.

Beyonce, who covered Parton's Jolene on her album Cowboy Carter and featured her on Tyrant, called her 'the barometer' and 'the North Star'.

'You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself,' Beyonce wrote, thanking Parton for her art, generosity, humour and entrepreneurship.

Kelly Clarkson said Parton had a way of making everyone feel 'special, and seen, and welcomed', while Dionne Warwick wrote that she would miss her friend's 'laughter, jokes and her being'.

Actor Pedro Pascal called Parton 'one of one', while Keke Palmer wrote, 'I'm devastated.'

Carol Burnett shared a personal memory of filming Carol and Dolly in Nashville, recalling how Parton personally cooked individual Thanksgiving dinners for everyone involved.

'We were a family. That's who she was,' Burnett wrote.

Octavia Spencer called Parton 'a gift to the world', praising her voice, philanthropic heart and warmth.

Colman Domingo said Parton taught people 'that you can be anything and do anything and to do it with kindness'.

Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to Parton's courage and creativity, saying her decision to move forward into new possibilities helped lead to the writing of I Will Always Love You.

'Thank you, Dolly,' Curtis wrote. 'For all of it.'

'Dolly was pure light sent from heaven'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Parton/Instagram

Tributes came from Lily Tomlin, Bette Midler, Patton Oswalt, Andy Cohen, Kristin Chenoweth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Osbourne, Brene Brown, Holly Robinson Peete, Katharine McPhee Foster and others.

Among musicians, Kacey Musgraves, Mick Jagger, Cyndi Lauper, Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Sheryl Crow, Blake Shelton, Linda Ronstadt, Vince Gill, Keith Urban and Elton John mourned Parton.

Elton John described her as 'a giant of an artist, unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart', while Linda Ronstadt remembered recording with Parton as one of the most extraordinary musical experiences of her life.

'Dolly was pure light sent from heaven. My mentor is gone. My songwriting teacher and hero of grace and humility. There is a hole in my heart but the joy of just the thought of her smile will continue to fill me with inspiration for as long as I live. I will cherish this moment performing Coat Of Many Colours with Dolly forever. Goodbye Dolly. Rest in peace, beautiful angel,' wrote Shania Twain on X.

The Bellamy Brothers, who recorded with Parton, said they had loved her like everyone who was lucky enough to cross her path.

Jack White summed up his tribute in two words: 'Instant Sainthood.'

The tributes highlighted Parton's impact beyond music.

GLAAD praised her decades of support for LGBTQ people and called her a global queer icon, while the Academy of Country Music said her legacy reached 'far beyond the stage'.

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin described her as a talent revered across generations and said her 'basic humanity is known to the world'.

Sony Music Group said Parton showed that an artist's legacy is measured not only in songs, but also in 'lives changed'.

Khloe Kardashian remembered Parton as a 'once-in-a-lifetime soul' whose 'light, heart, talent and humanity changed this world forever.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff