Thamma, F1, Emily In Paris: OTT's December Line-up

There will be a lot of excitement in the theatres in December, but OTT entertainment looks good too.

Joginder Tuteja lists your OTT menu for the month.

Gharwali Pedwali

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: December 5

Jeetu lives a double life with two wives, one is quirky and the other is ghostly. The comical show stars Paras Arora, Seerat Kapoor and Preemvada Kant.

Real Kashmir Football Club

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: December 9

Is it possible to form a football league in Kashmir?

That's what Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Manav Kaul aspire for in Real Kashmir Football Club, which is set to be a riveting sports drama about aspiration.

This is Manav's second recent Kashmir outing after Baramulla.

F1

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: December 12

One of 2025's most entertaining films, F1, is all set for its digital premiere. The film ran in theatres for months and entered the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion) at the Indian box office, one of the rare Hollywood films to do so this year.

Brad Pitt is now set to charm a wider audience with this thrilling sports film.

Single Papa

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 12

What happens when a man finds an abandoned kid and decides to adopt him?

It becomes Kunal Kemmu's story in the comedy, Single Papa.

Manoj Pahwa and Prajakta Koli star too.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 12

Daniel Craig returns as master detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The third in the Knives Out series is set in a small town church, and seems perfect for the Christmas season.

Thamma

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: December 16

Diwali release Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will release on OTT in December.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 16

One of the hits of 2025, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is still running in theatres at select screens.

The Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa romance has been directed by Milap Zaveri.

Emily In Paris S5

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 18

The adventures of Lily Collins in Emily In Paris take her to Rome and Venice in the hit show's fifth season.

Mrs Deshpande

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: December 19

Does Madhuri Dixit play a serial killer in Mrs Deshpande?

The six-part thriller is reportedly adapted from the French thriller La Mante (The Mantis), which is about a former serial killer, who helps her estranged detective son catch a copycat killer.

Nagesh Kukunoor directs this.

Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 19

Directed by Honey Trehan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprises his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav but works with a new cast of Radhika Apte, Ila Arun, Rajat Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Single Salma

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 26

Nachiket Samant's comedy Single Salma stars Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade.

Salma has to make a choice about her new-found love in London and an arranged marriage proposal in Lucknow.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff