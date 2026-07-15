Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Jana Nayagan Gets A Release Date

Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated final cinematic outing, Jana Nayagan, is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 23, promising a grand and memorable tribute to his illustrious career.

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

Key Points Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, will be released worldwide on July 23.

The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.

Producer Venkat K Narayana described Jana Nayagan as a historic moment, honouring Vijay's cinematic journey and his transition to chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

The wait is finally over.

The makers of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in what is set to be his final film, have officially announced that it will release in theatres worldwide on July 23.

As audiences across the globe eagerly await his final outing on the big screen, the film promises to be a fitting tribute to a career that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan brings together a stellar creative team to deliver a grand cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Speaking about the much-delayed release, Producer Venkat K Narayana says, "There are very few moments in cinema that feel truly historic, and Jana Nayagan is one such moment. As Thalapathy Vijay prepares for his final outing on the big screen, we are honoured to be a part of this journey and to bring this special film to his fans across the world.

"It has been remarkable to witness a journey that began with cinema and went on to inspire millions, ultimately leading him to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu a testament to the extraordinary connection he shares with the people."

"We are confident that Jana Nayagan will be a memorable theatrical experience and a fitting tribute to a phenomenal career."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff