Temple Thanksgiving For Yami, Aditya Dhar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maa Baglamukhi Mandir/Instagram

The Dhars have a lot to be thankful for.

Aditya Dhar's second directorial Dhurandhar is the blockbuster of blockbusters, the biggest Indian film in a single language ever.

The feat has made him the director to watch out for -- his 2019 debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike was also a big hit and also won him a National Award.

Yami Gautam has enjoyed a very good year too -- her latest film Haq, directed by Suparn S Verma, has accumulated applause from all around and her acting has been acclaimed as a sure-shot National Award winning performance.

Her OTT release Dhoom Dhaam too has been much appreciated, as the thriller showcased her feisty side.

The couple made a trip to the ancient temple of Mother Shri Baglamukhi Devi Trust in Bankhandi, Kangra, in Himachal Pradesh, Yami's hometown, to give their thanks.

They have a lot to look forward too, as Dhurandhar 2 gets ready for release on March 19.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff