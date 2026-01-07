HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Temple Thanksgiving For Yami, Aditya Dhar

Temple Thanksgiving For Yami, Aditya Dhar

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 16:18 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maa Baglamukhi Mandir/Instagram

The Dhars have a lot to be thankful for.

Aditya Dhar's second directorial Dhurandhar is the blockbuster of blockbusters, the biggest Indian film in a single language ever.

The feat has made him the director to watch out for -- his 2019 debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike was also a big hit and also won him a National Award.

 

Yami Gautam has enjoyed a very good year too -- her latest film Haq, directed by Suparn S Verma, has accumulated applause from all around and her acting has been acclaimed as a sure-shot National Award winning performance.

Her OTT release Dhoom Dhaam too has been much appreciated, as the thriller showcased her feisty side.

The couple made a trip to the ancient temple of Mother Shri Baglamukhi Devi Trust in Bankhandi, Kangra, in Himachal Pradesh, Yami's hometown, to give their thanks.

They have a lot to look forward too, as Dhurandhar 2 gets ready for release on March 19.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhurandhar: Biggest Indian Film Ever!
Dhurandhar: Biggest Indian Film Ever!
'I'm Not An Actress Who Believes In Controversies'
'I'm Not An Actress Who Believes In Controversies'
'I Am Not Docile'
'I Am Not Docile'
The Best Hindi 25 Films In 25 Years
The Best Hindi 25 Films In 25 Years
2025's Top 10 Female Performances
2025's Top 10 Female Performances

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 3

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Singh Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai1:12

Chitrangda Singh Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai

Bolton Warns Trump on Venezuela: 'Worst of Both Worlds'15:54

Bolton Warns Trump on Venezuela: 'Worst of Both Worlds'

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts0:40

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO