Telugu actor Teja Sajja has announced his engagement to US-based Mourya, in a star-studded ceremony in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Teja Sajja and Mourya with the Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Governor of Telangana/Instagram

Key Points Telugu actor Teja Sajja got engaged to Mourya on Monday, November 16, in Hyderabad.

Mourya, who works in the technology sector, was raised in the United States and has no ties to the film industry.

Notable attendees included Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Ravi Teja, and political figures like Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Hanu Man actor Teja Sajja got engaged in a star-studded afternoon ceremony on Monday, November 16, held at the Taj Krishna hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Sajja's finacee Mourya has been raised in the United States and comes from a family with no ties to the film industry.

She works alongside her father in the technology sector.

Teja previously shared that their match was arranged by their parents and that he intends to keep their personal life away from the spotlight.

Distinguished Guests

Several film personalities from Telugu cinema and politics attended to bless the couple.

Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Ravi Teja, Adivi Sesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, producer Allu Aravind, and directors Prasanth Varma and Anil Ravipudi were present at the engagement to bless the couple.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were also present.

Shukla posted pictures and a video clip from the ceremony on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Governor of Telangana (@telanganagovernor)

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff