Telugu Actor Pavala Shyamala Dies

Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala, known for her extensive work in over 250 films, passed away at 75.

IMAGE: Pavala Shyamala in Golimaar.

Key Points Pavala Shyamala's death follows an incident in May where she was allegedly refused hospital admission due to inability to pay.

Shyamala acted in over 250 films but faced severe poverty and health issues, including Parkinson's disease and heart ailments, in her later years.

Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala succumbed to cardiac arrest at the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on July 28. She was 75.

Her death follows a tragic and widely reported incident in May, where she was turned away from a hospital in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, due to lack of funds and was left stranded on the street.

She was allegedly refused admission because she could not afford the treatment expenses.

The hospital arranged a cab to send her away, but the driver reportedly abandoned her midway, in the middle of the night. Passersby noticed her wandering in a confused state and alerted the police, who shifted her to the RK Foundation.

Following the public outrage, film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju intervened to secure medical treatment for her.

A Career of Contributions and Later Struggles

With a career spanning over three decades, Pavala Shyamala delivered comedic and supporting performances in 250 movies like Khadgam, Varsham and Golimaar.

Despite her extensive work, she faced extreme poverty in her later years, compounded by expensive medical treatment for Parkinson's disease and heart ailments.

She was the sole caregiver for her daughter Madhavi, who is also battling severe health issues.

Her passing has renewed discussions within the South Indian film industry regarding the social security and welfare of aging artists.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff