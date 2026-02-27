Telugu Actor Allu Sirish to Wed Nayanika on March 6

Telugu actor Allu Sirish will wed Nayanika on March 6, with pre-wedding festivities starting on March 2.

IMAGE: Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

After Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's destination wedding in Udaipur, it's time for yet another grand wedding in Telugu cinema.

Telugu actor Allu Sirish has announced that he will marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6. The pre-wedding celebrations will kick off on March 2 at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

'An intimate wedding with family & friends on March 6'

IMAGE: Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy get engaged. Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

'Nayanika and I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March,' wrote Allu Sirish.

Nayanika is reportedly a Hyderabad-based businesswoman.

The couple got engaged last October, and Allu Sirish had shared the engagement pictures on social media. The event was attended by close family members and friends.

Allu Sirish's Career

IMAGE: Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

Allu Arjun's younger brother Allu Sirish made his debut as a lead actor with 2013's Gouravam. It was written and directed by Radha Mohan and starred Yami Gautam in the lead role.

He later acted in films like Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo.

Allu Sirish was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy, written and directed by Sam Anton and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Aadhana Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green.

The film also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh, and Ajmal Ameer in prominent roles.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff