Teja Sajja-Allu Arjun's Picture For Posterity

'Sometimes, I have to pinch myself to remind myself that it’s real.'



IMAGE: Teja Sajja and Allu Arjun at the Filmfare awards. Photograph: Kind courtesy Teja Sajja/Instagram

Key Points Teja Sajja describes winning a Filmfare Critics' Award for HanuMan as a surreal experience, especially because he shared the stage with Allu Arjun, who won Best Actor for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun remembered their past collaboration and suggested taking a selfie on stage.

Teja is currently working on three sequels: Zombie Reddy 2, Mirai 2, HanuMan 2.

Teja Sajja, who won Filmfare's Critics Choice award for HanuMan got a chance to share the stage with Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

It was an important moment since Tejja had once played the childhood role of Allu Arjun in the latter's 2003 debut film Gangotri.

"Arjun sir suggested we take a selfie together on stage for posterity. He said we had worked together 15 years ago, and we may be standing on the same stage 15 years later, receiving awards together again," Tejja tells Subhash K Jha.

'It was surreal!'

IMAGE: Teja Sajja as child artist in Chiranjeevi's film Indra.

Teja, you won a Filmfare award alongside Allu Arjun.

It was surreal! I've grown up watching the films of Chiranjeevi sir and Allu Arjun sir, and now to be sharing the stage with Arjun sir -- he won the best actor for Pushpa 2 I won the Critics award for HanuMan.

Do you know I had played the child version of Arjun sir in his first film as leading man in Gangotri?

Does he remember?

Of course! Arjun sir suggested we take a selfie together on stage for posterity.

He said we had worked together 15 years ago, and we may be standing on the same stage 15 years later, receiving awards together again.

'There is the pressure of follow-up success'

IMAGE: Teja Sajja in Zombie Reddy.

How do you look at your success so far?

With surprise and humility. Sometimes, I have to pinch myself to remind myself that it's real.

With HanuMan and Mirai doing well, there is the pressure of a follow-up success.

What's your next release?

I am working on three projects: Zombie Reddy 2, Mirai 2 and HanuMan 2.

We are in no hurry to complete the films. The end-product has to be special.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff