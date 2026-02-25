HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Teja Sajja-Allu Arjun's Picture For Posterity

Teja Sajja-Allu Arjun's Picture For Posterity

By SUBHASH K JHA
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2026 12:25 IST

x

'Sometimes, I have to pinch myself to remind myself that it’s real.'

IMAGE: Teja Sajja and Allu Arjun at the Filmfare awards. Photograph: Kind courtesy Teja Sajja/Instagram

Key Points

  • Teja Sajja describes winning a Filmfare Critics' Award for HanuMan as a surreal experience, especially because he shared the stage with Allu Arjun, who won Best Actor for Pushpa 2: The Rule.
  • Allu Arjun remembered their past collaboration and suggested taking a selfie on stage.
  • Teja is currently working on three sequels: Zombie Reddy 2, Mirai 2, HanuMan 2.

Teja Sajja, who won Filmfare's Critics Choice award for HanuMan got a chance to share the stage with Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

It was an important moment since Tejja had once played the childhood role of Allu Arjun in the latter's 2003 debut film Gangotri.

"Arjun sir suggested we take a selfie together on stage for posterity. He said we had worked together 15 years ago, and we may be standing on the same stage 15 years later, receiving awards together again," Tejja tells Subhash K Jha.

 

'It was surreal!'

IMAGE: Teja Sajja as child artist in Chiranjeevi's film Indra.

Teja, you won a Filmfare award alongside Allu Arjun.

It was surreal! I've grown up watching the films of Chiranjeevi sir and Allu Arjun sir, and now to be sharing the stage with Arjun sir -- he won the best actor for Pushpa 2 I won the Critics award for HanuMan.

Do you know I had played the child version of Arjun sir in his first film as leading man in Gangotri?

Does he remember?

Of course! Arjun sir suggested we take a selfie together on stage for posterity.

He said we had worked together 15 years ago, and we may be standing on the same stage 15 years later, receiving awards together again.

'There is the pressure of follow-up success'

IMAGE: Teja Sajja in Zombie Reddy.

How do you look at your success so far?

With surprise and humility. Sometimes, I have to pinch myself to remind myself that it's real.

With HanuMan and Mirai doing well, there is the pressure of a follow-up success.

What's your next release?

I am working on three projects: Zombie Reddy 2, Mirai 2 and HanuMan 2.

We are in no hurry to complete the films. The end-product has to be special.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'They Kept Telling Me, Why Are You Doing This Film?'
'They Kept Telling Me, "Why Are You Doing This Film?"'
The Star Of Hanu Man Speaks!
The Star Of Hanu Man Speaks!
Hanu Man Review
Hanu Man Review
Karan Johar's 'Chance Pe Dance'
Karan Johar's 'Chance Pe Dance'
Mirai Review
Mirai Review

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

PM Modi departs for historic Israel's Visit2:01

PM Modi departs for historic Israel's Visit

Berlin illuminates Brandenburg Gate in Ukraine's colours to mark 4rth anniv of war1:34

Berlin illuminates Brandenburg Gate in Ukraine's colours...

Urvashi Rautela cuts cake at Mumbai airport0:41

Urvashi Rautela cuts cake at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO