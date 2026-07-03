Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's NYC Wedding: All The Details

Singer Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce are reportedly already married after a private ceremony, with their grand Madison Square Garden celebration now underway.

IMAGE: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Photograph: Kind courtesy Travis Kelce/Instagram

Key Points Sources suggest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have already married in a private ceremony before their large-scale New York City celebrations.

The couple is hosting a grand celebration for over 1,000 guests at the Madison Square Garden, preceded by a rehearsal dinner for 100 people.

Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Greg Olsen have been spotted arriving for the wedding festivities.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly already tied the knot in a private ceremony, ahead of their star-studded celebration planned at Madison Square Garden in New York, according to multiple sources cited by Page Six.

The superstar singer and the Kansas City Chiefs footballer are believed to have quietly exchanged vows before a small gathering of close family and friends even as they prepare to host a grand party for over 1,000 guests at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, July 3, 2026, preceded by a rehearsal dinner for 100 people the day before.

'They are already married,' a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by Page Six.

IMAGE: A car believed to be transporting Taylor Swift makes its way outside Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/Reuters

A music industry insider, based in Nashville, said word has spread in the city that the couple have already completed the legal formalities of marriage, according to Page Six. But officials at Manhattan's city clerk's Office reportedly said there was no record of a marriage license being issued to Swift in recent days, noting they would be aware if one had been filed.

Under New York law, a marriage license costs $35, remains valid for 60 days, and requires a 24-hour waiting period before a ceremony, unless a judicial waiver is obtained.

Another source suggested the low-key ceremony may have taken place in Tennessee, a state Swift has strong ties to, having moved there at age 14 to pursue songwriting, according to Page Six.

Flight-tracking data reportedly showed Swift's private jet made a notable series of stops recently, travelling from Nashville to Philadelphia, home to Kelce's father Ed and brother Jason, before heading to Tampa, where Swift's father Scott resides, and then returning to Nashville. The aircraft remained there until June 30, when it headed back to New York City, as per Page Six.

Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner

IMAGE: Workers at Madison Square Garden, ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/Reuters

Several celebrity friends have been spotted arriving at Madison Square Garden for the couple's rehearsal dinner, according to People. Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones arrived at MSG, dressed in sequined and jewel-tone outfits.

Antonoff, 42, was photographed heading into the venue in a suit, accompanied by his sister fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, who wore a pink feathered dress and heels.

Antonoff has been one of Swift's closest musical collaborators since 2013, having co-written and produced several of her hit songs across albums, including Folklore and Midnights.

Dunham, his former girlfriend, is also known to be a longtime friend of the singer.

Jones, another guest at the dinner, has known Kelce since childhood, having grown up together in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, when Kelce was around six years old and Jones was four.

Former NFL player and sports commentator Olsen, who appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason earlier this year, had jokingly suggested that his presence would be essential to making the wedding celebrations memorable, citing the energy and camaraderie he could bring to the event, according to People.

Selena Gomez's Dazzling Appearance

IMAGE: Selena Gomez arrives for the rehearsal dinner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Selema Gomez/Instagram

Singer Selena Gomez turned heads with her sparkling ensemble for Taylor and Travis' rehearsal dinner, offering fans a glimpse of her look through selfies shared on her social media handle.

The 33 year- ld styled a black floral lace dress with a stack of statement diamonds, including drop earrings and a matching ring from the luxury jewellery label Fernando Jorge. Gomez chose the brand's Flicker earrings, featuring 1.92 carats of pear-cut diamonds, paired with the matching Flicker ring.

She rounded off her glam look with a glossy lip shade, reportedly an upcoming launch from her own beauty label Rare Beauty, along with smoky eyeshadow for a soft, sultry finish.

Gomez, a close friend of Swift's, was among the 100 guests at the intimate rehearsal dinner, held at the same venue where the couple is set to host a larger celebration on Friday night. It was earlier reported that Gomez is set to serve as a bridesmaid at the wedding.

Charitable Contributions and Venue Preparations

IMAGE: A member of the wedding team outside Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/Reuters

According to Variety, Swift and Kelce have donated $26 million to at least 20 charities this week. While the couple is yet to officially acknowledge their wedding date or the charity's intention, the donations are said to be a part of the upcoming celebrations.

The charities include nine food banks, an animal cruelty organisation, seven educational programmes, and three children's hospitals, reported Variety.

As per the details obtained by Variety, the charities have been made across New York City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Nashville and Cleveland among others.

IMAGE: Members of the wedding team outside Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/Reuters

MSG is said to have been decked out with a garden theme, with catering reportedly arranged from Swift's favourite New York restaurants, including Sartiano's.

Ahead of the festivities, sources told People magazine that Madison Square Garden had been completely transformed in the days leading up to the celebrations.

Trucks were seen outside the arena on June 29, with workers unloading equipment, grass and decorations, including boxes labelled 'Garden Party' and 'Mirror Ball'.

A source noted they had never seen the venue look so different before. The New York Times had earlier reported that Swift rented the iconic venue for a multi-day event, with a City Hall representative confirming that a permit was filed to shut down the surrounding area.

Engagement and Relationship Timeline

IMAGE: A Taylor Swift fan waits outside Madison Square Garden to catch a glimpse of the singer. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025 nearly two years after publicly confirming their relationship in October 2023. Announcing the engagement on Instagram, the couple had jokingly written that 'your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,' according to People.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff