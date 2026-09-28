Taylor Swift, Madonna Dominate MTV Video Music Awards

The annual MTV Video Music Awards saw major triumphs for global music icons Taylor Swift, Madonna, and K-Pop sensation BTS, with Swift making history as the most-awarded artist and Madonna earning the coveted Artist of the Year title.

Key Points Taylor Swift won Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite, surpassing Beyonce as the most-awarded artist in MTV VMA history.

Madonna secured Artist of the Year for Confessions II – The Film, along with multiple other awards including Best Dance and Best Album.

Other notable winners included Sienna Spiro for Best New Artist, LISA for Best Pop, BTS for Song of the Year and Best K-Pop, and Ariana Grande for Best Visual Effects.

Scroll down to see who won at the MTV Video Music Awards, held on September 27, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters

Taylor Swift took home the prestigious Video of the Year award for The Fate of Ophelia. She also earned Best Direction for Opalite, with the award presented by her friend, actress Dakota Johnson.

For the awards, Swift wore a striking black-and-silver Tamara Ralph Fall 2026 Couture gown, featuring a draped silver sequined column skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her accessories included dangling diamond drop earrings by Leviev, a 4.56-carat natural diamond ring by Etho Maria, and the Forever Diamonds New York Royale Ring.

Swift made history at the event, surpassing Beyonce to become the most-awarded artist in the show's history.

During her acceptance speech, Swift also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late icon Dolly Parton, who passed away on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.

'Everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans,' Taylor said about Dolly.

Madonna Crowned Artist of the Year

At 68, Madonna continues to dominate award shows.

She won the Artist of the Year award for Confessions II: The Film. She also secured other accolades like Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography, Best Long Form Video, and Best Album for Confessions II.

Madonna wore an oversized black silk blazer over a wine-red bustier bodysuit, high-waisted shorts, and thigh-high boots. Later, she changed into a black leather corset with spaghetti straps and matching leather shorts, accessorising with black fishnet tights, pumps, and $2.8 million in Leviev diamonds.

Madonna shared the Best Collaboration award with Sabrina Carpenter for Bring Your Love.

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters

The Best New Artist award went to Sienna Spiro, who graced the event in a retro-inspired champagne-hued gown with a deep neckline.

International and Genre-Specific Wins

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters

LISA won Best Pop for her song Dream, featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi, becoming tearful during her acceptance speech and telling the audience, 'All those late-night dreams brought me here today.'

Other genre-specific winners included Cardi B feat. Kehlani for Best Hip-Hop (Safe), Bruno Mars for Best R&B (I Just Might), Olivia Rodrigo for Best Alternative (the cure), Bad Bunny for Best Latin (NUEVAYoL), and Ella Langley for Best Country (Choosin Texas).

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters

PinkPantheress, in the picture, and Zara Larsson shared the Best Art Direction award.

K-Pop sensation BTS continued their global dominance, winning the Song of the Year award, Best K-Pop, and Best Group. Ariana Grande was recognised for Best Visual Effects and Song of Summer for Hate That I Made You Love Me.

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters

Paris Hiton grabbed eyeballs with her all-silver, crystal-embellished custom outfit designed by The Blonds.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff