Tara-Veer's Romantic Holiday

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are living it up on their romantic Italian holiday.

Tara shared beautiful pictures on social media but what really got our attention was his reaction in the comments section.

Veer wrote, 'My Taruuuu,' and included a red heart and an evil eye.

Veer does his version of a popular Internet trend.

The Skyforce actor gives us another glance at him.

Veer and Tara seemed to confirm their relationship when they were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant in May.

Before that, in March, they walked the ramp together.

Then, there was the time when they threw a flying kiss at each other!

While they don't address it directly in the media, they don't mind sharing pictures of their fun times together...

And tease everyone with a glimpse of where a date may have taken them.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff