Home  » Movies » Tara-Veer's Romantic Holiday

Tara-Veer's Romantic Holiday

October 08, 2025 08:53 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are living it up on their romantic Italian holiday.

Tara shared beautiful pictures on social media but what really got our attention was his reaction in the comments section.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Veer wrote, 'My Taruuuu,' and included a red heart and an evil eye.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Veer does his version of a popular Internet trend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

The Skyforce actor gives us another glance at him.

 

Veer and Tara seemed to confirm their relationship when they were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant in May.

Before that, in March, they walked the ramp together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Then, there was the time when they threw a flying kiss at each other!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

While they don't address it directly in the media, they don't mind sharing pictures of their fun times together...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

And tease everyone with a glimpse of where a date may have taken them.

