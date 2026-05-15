Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria Retains Her Classic Hollywood Charm

Tara Sutaria captivated audiences at Cannes 2026's Women in Cinema Gala, embodying vintage Hollywood glamour in a stunning Vivienne Westwood gown and exquisite emerald jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Key Points Tara Sutaria attended the Women in Cinema Gala at Cannes 2026.

She wore an ivory Vivienne Westwood gown featuring a structured corset and off-shoulder neckline, paired with emerald and diamond jewellery.

Her look was styled to reflect a classic, vintage-inspired aesthetic, drawing inspiration from Hollywood icons like Elizabeth Taylor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Sakhrani/Instagram

Tara Sutaria reveals her Look 3 at Cannes, and this, like the previous two, continues her classic Hollywood theme.

She attended the Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation.

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Tara's Vintage Aesthetic

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Sakhrani/Instagram

Tara chose a white gown paired with emerald and diamond jewellery and styled her hair in a bun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Sakhrani/Instagram

Tara attended the Women in Cinema gala wearing an ivory ensemble by Vivienne Westwood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Sakhrani/Instagram

The outfit featured an off-shoulder neckline, and a flowing satin silhouette. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she completed the look with an emerald necklace and matching chandelier earrings.

Tara's Old School Beauty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Sakhrani/Instagram

Make-up artist Meera Sakhrani writes, 'Tara has always been a glam girl through and through so for this red carpet look we wanted to bring back that old school beauty we grew up admiring. Cool toned eyes, bright under eyes, the softest vintage lip and that thin classic liner that never goes out of style.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

'With the white Vivienne Westwood gown and Anamika jewels, everything felt very timeless very old Hollywood princess energy. Soft but still full glam exactly how Tara wears it best.'

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff