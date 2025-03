Tara, Shriya Watch Phantom Of The Opera

Showbiz folk watched the musical Phantom of the Opera at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Tara Sutaria sparkles in diamond earrings.

Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev.

Riddhi Dogra.

Shakti Mohan.

Roshni Chopra.

Disha Parmar.

RJ Mallishka.

Karishma Sharma.

Shriya Pilgaonkar and her mum Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Jackie Shroff, wife Ayesha Dutt Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff.

Ishaan Khatter.

His mum Neelima Azeem.

Sonali Kulkarni with daughter Kaveri.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

Karan Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor.

Kavita Krishnamurthy and Dr L Subramaniam.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff.

Shaan and Radhika Mukherji.

Amruta Subhash and Sandesh Kulkarni.

Rati Agnihotri with husband Anil Virwani, son Tanuj Virwani and daughter-in-law Tanya Jacob.

A R Rahman.

Terrence Lewis.

Nita Ambani.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com