Tanuja-Kajol Pay Respects to Bappi Lahiri

Composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed into the ages on February 16, 2022. He was 69.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, February 17, after his son Bappa returns from Los Angeles.

While film folk paid tribute to the legendary Disco King on social media, a few visited his residence in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Kajol escorts her mother Tanuja to Bappi Lahiri's home.

Bappida made his debut as a composer in Hindi films in Shomu Mukherjee's Nanha Shikhari in 1973; the late Mr Mukherjee was married to Tanuja and is Kajol's father.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Alka Yagnik outside Bappida's home.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Reema Lahiri-Bansal is inconsolable as she mourns her father.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The media and police wait outside Bappida's residence.

Photograph: PTI Photo

A school teacher lights candles to pay tribute to the incomparable Bappida.