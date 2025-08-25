HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Tannishtha Opens Up On Battle With Cancer

Tannishtha Opens Up On Battle With Cancer

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 25, 2025 10:54 IST

x

'In the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tannishtha Chatterjee/Instagram

Tannishtha Chatterjeerecently opened up about her battle with cancer, in an Instagram update.

'So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult -- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer,' she wrote.

'But this post is not about Pain. Its about love and strength.

'It can't get worse than this. A 70 yr old mother and 9 year old daughter .. both totally dependent on me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tannishtha Chatterjee/Instagram

'But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought, genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days.

'In a world racing towards AI and robots, it's the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence -- their humanity – that is bringing life back.

'Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful. @azmishabana18 @diamirzaofficial @sandymridul @konkona @divyadutta25 @urmilamatondkarofficial @therichachadha @sanjaysuri @iamonir @shahanagoswami @balanvidya @tanviazmiofficial @alifazal9 @deeptigupta #anuradhashetty @sunita_rajwar @leenaclicks @thebrandnukitchen.'

Tannishtha was showered with love and support from her colleagues.

Ali Fazal: You rockstar you. We all rootin for you.. nothin in this world thats stronger than you.. you know that better .. you rockstar you. (aah man my rhyme sucks today...but hey.. we love you.)

Abhay Deol: Sending you love Tan.

Shruthi Seth: Sending you immense love Tanishtha.

Konkona Sen Sharma: You are just incredible and inspiring!! Love you.

Plabita Borthakur: Sending lots of love to you!

Dia Mirza: We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess.

Sandhya Mridul: Ohhh Tiger Tan! We got you. And you had us you khaleesi! Love only always (eyes on Pulitzer pls).

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We are a beautifully chaotic people'
'We are a beautifully chaotic people'
Tannishtha Chatterjee adopts a girl
Tannishtha Chatterjee adopts a girl
'How is it funny to call someone dark?'
'How is it funny to call someone dark?'
10 Cancer Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
10 Cancer Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
Cancer Tests You Must Do
Cancer Tests You Must Do

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Popular Names For Girls In India

webstory image 2

10 Countries With The Best Public Bathrooms

webstory image 3

8 Delish Green Methi Recipes

VIDEOS

Geeta Basra makes a sensational comeback after 8 years6:39

Geeta Basra makes a sensational comeback after 8 years

Manipur native transforms waste into art, creates 'Botanical Garden', 'Eco-park'5:30

Manipur native transforms waste into art, creates...

Huma Qureshi launches her book 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'2:52

Huma Qureshi launches her book 'Zeba: An Accidental...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV