Tannishtha Opens Up On Battle With Cancer

'In the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tannishtha Chatterjee/Instagram

Tannishtha Chatterjeerecently opened up about her battle with cancer, in an Instagram update.

'So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult -- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer,' she wrote.

'But this post is not about Pain. Its about love and strength.

'It can't get worse than this. A 70 yr old mother and 9 year old daughter .. both totally dependent on me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tannishtha Chatterjee/Instagram

'But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought, genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days.

'In a world racing towards AI and robots, it's the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence -- their humanity – that is bringing life back.

'Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful. @azmishabana18 @diamirzaofficial @sandymridul @konkona @divyadutta25 @urmilamatondkarofficial @therichachadha @sanjaysuri @iamonir @shahanagoswami @balanvidya @tanviazmiofficial @alifazal9 @deeptigupta #anuradhashetty @sunita_rajwar @leenaclicks @thebrandnukitchen.'

Tannishtha was showered with love and support from her colleagues.

Ali Fazal: You rockstar you. We all rootin for you.. nothin in this world thats stronger than you.. you know that better .. you rockstar you. (aah man my rhyme sucks today...but hey.. we love you.)

Abhay Deol: Sending you love Tan.

Shruthi Seth: Sending you immense love Tanishtha.

Konkona Sen Sharma: You are just incredible and inspiring!! Love you.

Plabita Borthakur: Sending lots of love to you!

Dia Mirza: We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess.

Sandhya Mridul: Ohhh Tiger Tan! We got you. And you had us you khaleesi! Love only always (eyes on Pulitzer pls).

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff