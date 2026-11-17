'I simply can’t control the immense joy I’m feeling right now!!! Getting my very 1st Grammy® Nomination along side legends like Angélique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams & Shakira and Burna Boy is so surreal.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devan Ekambaram/ Instagram

Key Points The Tamil song Varuvaaiy by Devan Ekambaram and Subhiksha Rangarajan has been nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, marking the first time a Tamil song has received a Grammy nod.

Varuvaaiy is a modern interpretation of a traditional poem by Subramania Bharati, blending Carnatic vocals with contemporary instrumentation.

The soundtrack for the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, received zero nominations despite an extensive 'For Your Consideration' campaign across nine categories.

The track Varuvaaiy, created by Indian-American composer and playback singer Devan Ekambaram alongside Carnatic vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan (Susha), has made history as the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination. It has been nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

A Historic Nomination for Tamil Music

The self-released track is a modern interpretation of a traditional poem written by the Tamil poet Subramania Bharati (Bharathiar). Set in Raag Desh, the fusion arrangement blends Carnatic vocals with contemporary instrumentation. Featured musicians include Anil Srinivasan on piano, Prakash Sontakke on slide guitar, Naveen Samson on acoustic guitar, Joe John on bass guitar, and Sarvajit Krishna on tabla.

Varuvaaiy competes in the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Bando [Orchestral] by Angélique Kidjo, Pharrell Williams, and Quavo, Dai Dai by Shakira and Burna Boy, Porcelana by ROSALÍA and Dougie F and Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya Ramos, and Alex E Cháve.

Devan Ekambaram posts his excitement on social media: 'I simply can’t control the immense joy I’m feeling right now!!! Getting my very 1st Grammy® Nomination along side legends like Angélique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams & Shakira and Burna Boy is so surreal. Today is such a special day for Tamil, BHARATHIAR and Carnatic music.

'I've been creating independent Tamil music since 1998 and each project lead me to something else and this 29 year journey has been so fulfilling. Though most of you know me as a singer, the composer and producer in me has been longing for years and years for a moment like this and Nov 16th 2026 will be an unforgettable day here on as it’s the day I finally got recognised for my music and am officially a GRAMMY® Nominee.'

Dhurandhar Soundtrack Snubbed

Meanwhile, the soundtrack for Dhurandhar: The Revenge received zero nominations.

In October 2026, producers T-Series, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios submitted composer Shashwat Sachdev's soundtrack across multiple categories in the 'For Your Consideration' campaign. While submitting entries places the music into the Recording Academy's initial screening and voting pool, it does not guarantee a spot on the final ballot.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer's soundtrack was entered into the initial Recording Academy voting phase across a wide range of genres:

Album Category : The full soundtrack was submitted for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The full soundtrack was submitted for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Visual Media Writing: The Arijit Singh track Phir Se (written by Irshad Kamil and Kumaar) competed for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Global & Asian Music: Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhaiyya were submitted for Best Global Music Performance, while Aari Aari was entered in Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

Pop, Rap & Electronic: Jaiye Sajana was submitted for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Destiny: Mann Atkeya for Best Rap Performance, Vaari Jaayan for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and Hum Pyaar Karne Wale for Best Remixed Recording.

The Grammys is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff