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Home  » Movies » Tamannaah, Tabu, Wamiqa Watch Bhooth Bangla

Tamannaah, Tabu, Wamiqa Watch Bhooth Bangla

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 12:52 IST

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Bollywood's elite gathered in Mumbai for a special screening of Akshay Kumar's first release of the year, Bhooth Bangla.

Key Points

  • Akshay Kumar skipped the screening!
  • Tabu reunites with Director Priyadarshan for the horror comedy after collaborating on Virasat and Hera Pheri.
  • Wamiqa Gabbi plays Akshay's love interest in the film while Mithila Palkar plays his sister.
 

Film folk queued up to watch Akshay Kumar's first release of the year, Bhooth Bangla, at a special screening in Mumbai. While the actor did not turn up himself, the rest of the cast and their friends did.

Bhooth Bangla will release on April 17, with paid previews on April 16.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous at the screening.

 

Tabu

Tabu reunites with Director Priyadarshan for the horror comedy after collaborating on Virasat and Hera Pheri.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi's career is on the rise, and will be seen in this Akshay Kumar starrer as well.

 

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel.

 

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar.

 

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar plays Akshay's sister in the film.

 

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav is a regular in Priyadarshan's movies.

 

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Zakir Hussain.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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