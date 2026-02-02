Tamannaah Launches Jewellery Store; Parties With Pals

Tamannaah Bhatia launched her jewellery line over the weekend and invited friends over for the store's opening ceremony.

Tamannaah Bhatia keeps her look casual, wearing a white off-shoulder corset top and low waist denim pants. The actor's father has been a jeweller with a retail store for 15 years, so it's a world Tamannaah knows well.

Tamannaah takes a break from her movies, the Tamil film Purushan as well as the Shahid Kapoor starrer O Romeo, to hang out with Mrunal Thakur at her store.

Samantha at the store opening.

Pooja Hegde, who went to the same school opposite the store as Tamannaah did.

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Pragya Yadav.

Kajal A Kitchlu.

Anya Singh.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar.

Farah Khan.

Parul Gulati.

Kusha Kapila.

Mini Mathur.

Tamannaah with her parents Rajni and Santosh Bhatia.

Sidharth Malhotra.

Aryan Khan.

Avinash Tiwary.

Orry.

Tamannaah with her friends.

The gorgeous ladies get together.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff