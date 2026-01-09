HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tamannaah Is Highest Paid Performer, She Charges...

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read
January 09, 2026 10:26 IST

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia in the song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly walked away with Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) for her eight minute performance for New Year's Eve in Goa, making her the highest paid 'item girl' of Indian cinema, far beyond what the other performers like Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi get.

"For each Of her recent special dances, be it films or live, Tamannaah Bhatia charges anything between Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore (Rs 50 million to Rs 60 million). In fact, she is making more money from these appearances than as a leading lady," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia in the song Ghafoor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
