Tamannaah Celebrates Chhath Puja

Tamannaah Bhatia immersed herself in the vibrant Chhath Puja celebrations at Mumbai's Juhu beach, reflecting on her experience portraying the festival in her latest film, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Chhath Puja. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tamannaah Bhatia joined devotees at Mumbai's Juhu beach for Chhath Puja celebrations.

She felt fortunate to portray the festival's significance in her film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest through the song Chhathi Maiya.

Tamannaah emphasised that Chhath Puja symbolises gratitude for all aspects of life, a feeling encapsulated in the song.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Chhath Puja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia participated in the Chhath Puja celebrations at Juhu beach, northwest Mumbai, on Sunday, joining devotees in the festive observances.

Expressing delight at getting the opportunity to experience the celebrations in Mumbai, she said her association with Chhath Puja and the significance of the festival would remain with her forever.

'I came to Juhu Beach to thank the devotees for their faith'

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Chhath Puja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

'I came to Juhu beach to thank the devotees for their faith and the immense love they have shown to the song Chhathi Maiya, in which I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to portray the festival. I am delighted to have got the opportunity to celebrate the festival with so many people in my own city, Mumbai. The significance of Chhath Puja and everything I have learnt about the festival will remain with me forever," she expressed.

The Chhathi Maiya song featured in Tamannaah's latest film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.

'For the first time in Hindi cinema, Chhath Puja has been presented like this'

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Chhath Puja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

At a promotional event in Delhi, Tamannaah spoke about the importance of Chhath Puja and the way the makers approached the song in the film. She said Director Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar were careful to keep the festival's cultural roots in mind while filming it.

Talking about the making of the song, Tamannaah said, 'For the first time in Hindi cinema, Chhath Puja has been presented like this. Deepak and Arunabh sir understand this so well, and they have so much respect. They feel so strongly about it that while we were shooting, they made sure that everything was taken care of and it was shot beautifully and with great respect.'

She also spoke about what Chhath Puja means to her, saying, 'Chhath Puja stands for gratitude; it stands for being grateful for everything that we have, the ups and downs in life, all of it together. I feel they have encapsulated that in the song, for which we have got a lot of love. I feel extremely grateful.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff