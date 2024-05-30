News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Take The Super Fun Bollywood Quiz

Take The Super Fun Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 30, 2024 09:55 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's quiz time, folks!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

Ready, steady, click!

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Don 2
B. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
C. Dilwale
 
 
A. Yalgaar
B. Dushmani: A Violent Love Story
C. Saudagar
 
 
A. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
B. Shehzada
C. Crew
 
 
A. Auzaar
B. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya
C. Khamoshi: The Musical
 
 
A. Barood
B. Lahoo Ke Do Rang
C. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
 
 
A. Shor in the City
B. The Girl on the Train
C. Laila Majnu
 
 
A. Aakrosh
B. Gehrayee
C. Krodhi
 
 
A. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
B. Ta Ra Rum Pum
C. Hum Tum
 
 
A. Baar Baar Dekho
B. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
C. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
 
 
A. Ram Lakhan
B. Shaan
C. Rocky
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
