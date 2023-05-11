News
Take The Super Fun Bollywood Quiz

Take The Super Fun Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 11, 2023 10:32 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a shot at our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz of the week.

All you have to is identify the movie from the options listed below.

 
A. Garam Masala
B. Awara Paagal Deewana
C. Deewane Hue Pagal
  B. Awara Paagal Deewana
 
A. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
B. Duplicate
C. Baadshaah
  A. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
 
A. Veere Di Wedding
B. Singham Returns
C. Ki & Ka
  B. Singham Returns
 
A. Made in China
B. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
C. Omerta
  A. Made in China
 
A. Karan Arjun
B. Kachche Dhaage
C. Keemat
  A. Karan Arjun
 
A. Sarfarosh
B. Parampara
C. Baazi
  C. Baazi
 
A. Dillagi
B. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
C. Zor
  B. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
 
A. Phool Aur Kaante
B. Deewana
C. Vansh
  A. Phool Aur Kaante
 
A. Jamai Raja
B. Mujrim
C. Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin
  B. Mujrim
 
A. Anjaana Anjaani
B. Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani
C. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
  C. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
 
  

Feature Production: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
