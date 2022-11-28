Taimur Goes To A Birthday Party

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh threw a birthday party for their son Riaan, who turned eight on November 25.

The winter carnival-themed party saw Bollywood's super moms arrive with their excited little kids.

Genelia and Ritiesh always been among Bollywood's cutest couples.

The Deshmukhs welcome the guests!

Meet the next generation: Genelia and Riteish's sons Riaan and Rahyl along with Deepshikha and Dheeraj Deshmukh's children, Diviyanaa and Vansh.

Dheeraj Deshmukh escorts his mother Vaishali.

Soha Ali Khan brings her daughter Inaaya.

Taimur Ali Khan, always at the centre of media attention, arrives with his nanny.

His younger brother Jeh follows.

Tahira Kashyap with her children, Varushka and Virajveer.

Neha Dhupia's son Guriq isn't used to cameras yet.

Angad Bedi carries daughter Mehr.

Mira Kapoor brings her children Misha and Zain.

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti with their daughter Kesha.

After celebrating their grandfather Salim Khan's birthday, Ahil and Ayat arrive with mamma Arpita Khan for yet another party.

Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul with their handsome sons, Azai and Ivarr.

Vishal Malhotra with wife Rashi and daughter Vedikaa.

Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi with daughter Niyara.

Maniesh Paul arrives with his wife Sanyukta, children Saisha and Yuvann and father Jagmohan Paul.

Director Milap Zaveri with wife Gouri and their son Mehaan.