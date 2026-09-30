Tahir Raj Bhasin: 'My Dad Flew The Mirage 2000. I Was The Black Sheep'

'My parents were crying because they were so excited that I was on screen, that it was an YRF film, and it was opposite Rani Mukerji.'

Key Points 'I am more of a glass-half-full kind of person.'

'My only godfather has been the audience and their appreciation.'

'I would strive to be an actor that's also a star.'

Tahir Raj Bhasin took a rather long route to Bollywood.

There was no filmi background or Plan B to fall back on. After earning a media degree in Australia, attending acting classes and going through years of auditions, he landed his first break in 2014 opposite Rani Mukerji in Mardaani.

It was a journey he chose for himself, and one he is proud of.

Since then, he has moved between different parts and genres with films like Manto, Chhichhore, '83, Looop Lapeta, and the hit streaming show, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

His latest OTT outing Shaque puts him in an ensemble mystery drama as Alok, a character with grey shades.

"I would be very interested in playing a detective, either a cop or someone in the crime branch because I haven't played that kind of role before," he tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

Shaque has received a mixed response from critics. Are you disappointed?

Oh no, I would like to flip that and say that we are ecstatic because it has connected way better than we expected.

The audience's response is something you cannot second-guess or shape.

I think the beauty of social media is that anyone with a camera can give their feedback on a show, and that feedback is genuine because even though they might have only 200 followers, they are going to recommend it.

It's a democratic, authentic feedback on a show.

IMAGE: Tahir with Parineeti Chopra and Soni Razdan on the sets of Shaque: Trust No One. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahir Raj Bhasin/Instagram

Shaque's tagline is 'Trust No One'. Are you someone who does not trust people easily?

On the contrary, I trust people very easily sometimes. But my character will definitely have some trust issues by the end of the show.

What do people recognise you most for today -- Mardaani or Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein?

It really depends where I am and who the people, who are meeting me, are.

When I am with a cinema-going audience, it will be Mardaani or even Chhichhore. But a younger audience appreciates Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

What is the one kind of character you are still waiting to play?

I would be very interested in playing a detective, either a cop or someone in the crime branch because I haven't played that kind of role before.

Also, I would look forward to an all-out comedy.

'It took me three years of auditioning and meetings to finally land an audition for Mardaani'

IMAGE: Tahir with Parineeti Chopra and Soni Razdan on the sets of Shaque: Trust No One. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahir Raj Bhasin/Instagram

You studied media in Australia before choosing acting. How did that transition happen?

I used to take acting classes as a hobby at the age of 15 or 16, in school and college. Later, I worked at a television production house where I understood sets and cameras.

When I did my master's degree in film and media, I understood screenwriting. I also participated in acting on camera.

For me, it was a natural progression to move to Bombay and try to make a living. Of course, it took me three years of auditioning and meetings to finally land an audition for Mardaani.

I feel education never goes to waste. It is something that has informed my choices in terms of the scripts, helping you understand the character and having a conversation with writers and directors.

IMAGE: Young Tahir with his father, retired Group Captain Rajan Bhasin. During his service in the Indian Air Force, Group Captain Rajan Bhasin flew the Mirage 2000. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahir Raj Bhasin/Instagram

You come from an air force family. Did you ever imagine following that path yourself?

Never. I was the black sheep of the family. I always wanted to do something different.

My family encouraged me to pursue the arts but their only condition was that I educate myself first. That's why I did my master's degree.

How did they react when you chose this path?

Initially, there was a little bit of concern. But then, when work started coming and Mardaani came. It was a very emotional moment for me when my parents first came to Bombay.

They were crying because they were so excited that I was on screen, that it was an YRF film, and it was opposite Rani Mukerji. It's been 12 years to that film, but that's the moment I still look back at and feel grateful for.

My family watches my work and takes a lot of pride in it.

'He looked like a boy next door, but was the mastermind of a crime syndicate'

IMAGE: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Rani Mukerji with Director Pradeep Sarkar on the sets of Mardaani (2014). Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahir Raj Bhasin/Instagram

After Mardaani, why didn't you do more films with YRF?

They stopped doing the three-film deal that they earlier used to do, so it was never a requirement.

I was mentored by their team and they helped me make choices. I was under YRF when I did Manto with Nandita Das. I am very lucky on that one because it went to Cannes.

Chhichhore also happened under YRF Talent.

Did starting out as a villain limit your opportunities as a lead actor?

No. The great thing about a clutter-breaking debut like Mardaani, both in terms of the genre and the way it was mounted, was that (director) Pradeep Sarkar looked at it like an anti-hero.

I would define an anti-hero as someone who was flawed. He had an emotional side to him. He looked like a boy next door, but was the mastermind of a crime syndicate. That's what made him dangerous.

I think when it was played like that, it was appreciated. But then, as an actor, it was a very conscious decision to stay away from immediately doing something that fell into that space and do different kinds of parts.

So from there came Manto, Chhichhore, '83 and then Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

'I am more of a glass-half-full kind of person'

IMAGE: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi Sharma in Yeh Kaali Kalli Aankhein. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Do you think having a godfather in the industry would have accelerated your career?

Wow, that's really hypothetical. I feel like I am more of a glass-half-full kind of person and prefer looking at the journey ahead.

Being from a non-film background and someone who takes a lot of pride in being self-made, I am very fortunate to have had the journey that I've had so far.

Did you ever think of giving up acting and going back to Delhi?

Never. One of the great things is that you come to Bombay without a Plan B.

There are definitely moments where you feel like you need a break, and then you go on a short holiday or meet family, but you always, always, come back.

When you get into something because you are very passionate about it, you are impatient for things to move fast, but the giving-up thought doesn't cross your mind.

'I would strive to be an actor who's also a star'

IMAGE: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

You trained with Barry John and later attended Naseeruddin Shah's workshop. What did those early years teach you about acting?

The early years taught me that acting is like a sport. The earlier you get into it and understand the basics of how to hold the bat, the more you can let it become a subconscious thing.

I think that's what Barry John's classes did. It taught me the theoretical basics. It's one thing for someone to give you instructions and say that you hold a bat like this, you stand on the crease, but to make it subconscious takes a lot of practice.

That is what the movement from Barry John to Naseeruddin Shah's workshop did for me -- to see a working actor correct or critique you.

Then, after that, the biggest learning comes from real-world practice. When you go out there, you meet casting directors, get feedback, and then progress from there.

So I think acting classes help you with getting the theory and the background. Eventually, it is putting that into practice and making it your subconscious.

How do you see the difference between a star and an actor?

I think a star is more personality-driven. The audience goes in to see that personality again and again, and that's what you would call a star quality.

An actor would be where he can shape himself differently for every character.

For me, I would strive to be an actor who's also a star.

Is there anything about being a public figure that you don't particularly enjoy?

There is a certain, let's say, idealism or romance in keeping your screen life public and then keeping certain aspects of your life private.

I am from a generation where, if I enjoyed watching a particular star on screen, I don't necessarily need to know what he is eating for breakfast or what his workout routine is.

I think that is changing with social media. That's why, for me, it's a constant balancing act.

What are you working on next?

I am working on this exciting film called Pal Bhar Ke Liye. This is Vikram Phadnis' Hindi directorial debut. He is a costume designer and has directed a few Marathi films. This is his Hindi debut.

It's an endearing film about how mental health affects a family. I'm playing a part you have not seen before, so I am excited for the audience to discover a new shade.

We screened the film at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival, and hopefully it's going to release soon.

Melbourne is where you studied. How did it feel going back there with your film?

Unfortunately, I was promoting Shaque, so I was not in a position to go back.

But I had friends from Melbourne whom I studied with, who went to the theatre and watched my film. That was life coming a full circle moment for me.