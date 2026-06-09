Tabu Plays Cop, Vijay Sethupathi Blind Beggar In SlumDog: 33 Temple Road

Puri Jagannadh has dropped the intense teaser for his action drama SlumDog: 33 Temple Road, showcasing Vijay Sethupathi in a mysterious role as a visually-impaired beggar with hidden combat skills alongside Tabu as a formidable police officer.

Key Points The teaser sets the tone for what is being billed as a story of 'survival, rage, and destiny'.

Duniya Vijay plays the primary antagonist; Samyuktha, Brahmaji and V T V Ganesh are seen in pivotal supporting roles.

SlumDog: 33 Temple Road releases on June 19 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Director Puri Jagannadh has unveiled the teaser for his action drama SlumDog: 33 Temple Road, offering a gritty first look at Vijay Sethupathi in a strikingly transformed role.

The teaser introduces the National Award-winning actor as a visually-impaired beggar, whose true identity appears to be shrouded in mystery.

Released by production house Puri Connects, the teaser sets the tone for what is being billed as a story of 'survival, rage, and destiny'. Packed with intense action, emotional undertones and suspense, the glimpse has generated significant attention across social media.

Watch the teaser here:

Unveiling the Mystery

The teaser opens with Sethupathi's character delivering a powerful monologue on the exploitation of beggars. Speaking with a mix of pain and defiance, he issues a stern warning to those who prey on the vulnerable.

The narrative then shifts into a rapid montage of violence and survival, portraying a harsh urban landscape where danger lurks at every corner.

A major talking point of the teaser is the mystery surrounding Sethupathi's character.

While he initially appears vulnerable because of his blindness, the closing moments reveal sharp reflexes and deadly combat skills, raising questions about whether his disability is genuine or part of a larger secret.

Star-Studded Cast and Production

Tabu plays a police officer.

Duniya Vijay plays the primary antagonist; Samyuktha, Brahmaji and V T V Ganesh are seen in pivotal supporting roles.

Cinematographer Sam K Naidu crafts the gritty landscape while National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar powers the teaser with a pulsating background score.

SlumDog: 33 Temple Road releases on June 19 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

This website may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff